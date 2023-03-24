5 gang members arrested, 2 still on the run, considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ Ga. officers say

Floyd County police are looking for two people after arresting five men accused of being a part of a violent street gang.

Five gang members called the “Real Northside Babies” were arrested on March 21 at a home in West Rome after SWAT and investigators served a search warrant.

Officers became aware of the group’s criminal activity after police began following an armed assault at the A1 Food and Beverage.

When the robbery took place, the victim was punched and repeatedly kicked, held against his will, and not allowed to leave until the assault was over, according to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News,

“These activities are conducted by Real Northside Babies gang members to support and proliferate the gang financially and to gain notoriety, respect and intimidate others,” Floyd County officers wrote in the incident report.

Additional investigations that involved the members uncovered drugs, guns and money.

The following names are the members who are in jail with no bond:

Charles Maddarius Adams, 19

Jackobie Adams, 18

Corey Chatman, 18

Justin Glenn, 20

Caden Morang, 19

All five members have been charged with armed robbery, false imprisonment and participation in a criminal gang in addition to other charges.

Police are still looking for 18-year-old Justin Beckworth and 20-year-old Malachi Williams, who both have warrants out for their arrest, charging them with armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and participation in a criminal street gang.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Beckworth or Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Floyd County Police Department or 911.

