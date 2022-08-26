5 gang members convicted in string of 2020 carjackings in St. Paul

Five gang members were sentenced to prison in connection with a string of violent carjackings in August 2020 in St. Paul, authorities said.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the sentences Thursday and noted that a sixth man remains in custody in connection with the crimes “pending further proceedings.”

According to court documents, at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2020, a driver was carjacked at gunpoint and pistol-whipped near the 1200 block of Jackson Street. That same day, at about 6:50 a.m., another person was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of a restaurant near White Bear Avenue. A few hours later, at 9 a.m., a third person was carjacked at gunpoint on Maria Avenue near Metropolitan State University.

The following men were arrested in connection with the carjackings and various firearms violations, Luger’s office said:

Isaiah Stacy Alstad, 23, of Columbia Heights, was sentenced Wednesday to 110 months in prison on two counts of aiding and abetting carjacking.

James Brock Williams Jr., 21, and Clifton Germaine Walker Jr., 25, both of St. Paul, were previously sentenced to 56 months and 110 months, respectively, for conspiring to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to armed carjackings.

Jordan Sydney Shamah Rhodes, 23, of White Bear Lake, was previously sentenced to 72 months for being a controlled substance user in possession of a firearm.

Joshoamei Deangelo Richardson, 21, of St. Paul, was previously sentenced to 84 months in prison for aiding and abetting using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to an armed carjacking.

Eric Troy Ballard Jr., 20, of St. Paul, remains in custody pending further proceedings.

According to court documents, between May 2020 and January 2021, the six men were members of the Top 5 street gang.

“The purpose of the gang,” authorities said, was to make money from criminal acts and then distribute the funds to the gang members.

“Top 5 members would use, carry, and possess firearms to commit these criminal acts as well as carry out acts of violence against others, including shootings and assaults,” Luger’s office said in a press release. “Top 5 members used social media to discuss criminal activity, recruit new members, and display cash, firearms, and controlled substances.”

