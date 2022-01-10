5 girls at center of brawl that involved more than 20 youths at Arlington mall, police say

One girl faces an assault charge following a large fight at the Parks Mall at Arlington during which an estimated 20 to 30 juveniles could have been involved, Arlington police said Monday.

Five girls, who are all teens, were detained Saturday night after the altercation, but four of them were issued criminal trespass warnings and released to their parents, police said.

One of the girls, who faces a charge of delinquent conduct-assault with bodily injury, was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Worth.

She has a detention hearing scheduled this week in Fort Worth.

Arlington police did not have information on what started the fight at the Arlington mall, 3811 S. Cooper St.

Police said the fight, which was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday, started in a mall corridor near the ice skating rink.

Arlington police said on Twitter the Saturday evening fight was quickly broken up and the five girls were detained. Contrary to claims on social media, Arlington police said there were no gunshots fired.

A mall security guard suffered minor injuries in the altercation, which led to the assault charge against one of the girls, Arlington police said Monday.

There were no reports of serious injuries, authorities said.