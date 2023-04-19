5 girls testified in his sex-abuse trial. Now, a Charlotte man will spend 50 years in prison.

One girl came forward. Others followed.

By the time the trial of Angel Mario Guzman-Lobo had ended, five young women between the ages of 12 and 18 had taken the witness stand and identified him as their abuser.

Now the 66-year-old Charlotte man will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Friday, Guzman-Lobo was sentenced to 50-70 years after a Mecklenburg County jury found him guilty of multiple counts of statutory sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Guzman-Lobo also confessed to assaulting at least eight girls in four other states.

The known Charlotte cases date back a decade. Between 2013 and his 2017 arrest, Guzman-Lobo befriended multiple Charlotte families he had met through his own relatives or at his church. Each of the households included girls, prosecutors say.

At some point, Guzman-Lobo would tell the families he needed a place to sleep. They would put him up, generally on a couch. According to prosecutors, Guzman-Lobo would assault the children after their parents or other adults had left the room.

Finally, in 2017, one of his victims broke the silence, alerting her mother to what Guzman-Lobo had done, prosecutors say.

During his interrogation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Guzman-Lobo confessed to abusing three girls from Charlotte and eight others from New York, Ohio, Maryland and Texas.

After police issued a press release announcing Guzman-Lobo’s arrest, two more Charlotte families came forward.

According to prosecutors, the five known Charlotte victims were between the ages of 7 and 12 when the assaults occurred.

It’s unclear if the out-of-state cases have led to additional charges.