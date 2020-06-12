5 great power tool deals to shop for Father's Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After spending more time than usual at home these last few months, you may have started keeping a running list of repairs and home improvement projects that need to be completed. Maybe you plan to fix up that old wooden fence or build a treehouse for the kids, but whatever the task at hand, you're going to need some powerful tools to tackle the job.

That's why we've rounded up the five best power tool deals you can get online right now from trusted brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee and more. Perfect for your personal collection or a great gift for dad with this Father's Day, we've found savings galore at Home Depot, Northern Tool and other retailers on everything from top-rated cordless drills to one of the best reciprocating saws on the market. Keep reading to shop our top picks

1. Save $20: The best cordless drill we've tested

A heavy-duty drill is one of those must-have items for any household that will come in handy for a variety of things. Whether you're putting together an Ikea dresser or hanging a new piece of artwork, it's an amazing tool to rely on, time and time again. When we put cordless drills to the test, we chose the Makita FD07R1 Cordless Driver as our top overall pick for its comfortable grip, lightweight feel and efficient brushless motor. We honestly can't say enough good things about it, and now just so happens to be a great time to snag it on sale. Normally retailing for $169.99, this 12-volt model gets slashed to $149.99 in your cart at ToolNut as part of the retailer's $20 off $100 discount on Makita products, which is valid through June 21. Note that inventory may take up to seven days to ship.

2. Buy more, save more: Outdoor equipment from DeWalt, Milwaukee or Makita

No matter the season, yards need to be tended to in order to look their best. From fallen trees in the winter and huge leaf piles in the fall to overgrown weeds in the spring and summer, it can quickly become costly to pay landscapers to keep up with maintenance year-round. If you're looking to take matters into your own hands, we'd recommend scoping out Home Depot's Buy More, Save More event on outdoor power equipment. The home improvement website is offering $50 off two select tools or $100 off three select DeWalt, Milwaukee, or Makita tools through July 5. For instance, by adding the ultra-popular DeWalt Cordless Hedge Trimmer ($129) and this 4.6-star rated DeWalt Cordless Brushless Chainsaw ($149) to your cart, your total will come out to just $228 rather than the full $278 value. For a well-tended yard, it's an investment that'll definitely pay off in the long run.

3. $20 off: Our favorite corded reciprocating saw