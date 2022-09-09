5 gunshots, 3 victims: New details revealed in Long Beach triple shooting

A Long Beach man with an violent criminal history left his home to calm after an argument with his girlfriend but came back and would eventually shoot her and her parents, records say.

Deon Darrell Woods, reportedly often left the mobile home he shared with his girlfriend to cool off when things would get heated.

But on Sunday, Sept. 4, the fighting continued when Woods came back to their residence on 28th Street in Long Beach. A relative then asked Woods to leave again and offered to drive him somewhere to relax but the 32-year-old refused, records say.

Then five gunshots went off, a witness told Harrison County sheriff’s deputies.

According to records, the witness said he saw one victim, a man, fall back into the living room after being shot twice in the stomach. The man’s wife was shot in the ankle outside, and the suspect’s girlfriend was hit in the thigh.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson identified two of the victims as the girlfriends’ parents. Records indicate the individuals were shot with a handgun.

One victim was flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile for emergency surgery, while two others were transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

Woods fled the scene but later returned and was arrested near his home on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence - aggravated assault.

A criminal history: Stabbing, armed robbery

At the time of his arrest, his bond was set at $600,000. But Woods is currently out of jail on a $20,000 bond on an aggravated assault charge in Greene County.

In the Greene County case, Woods and Larmarcus Wallace, a man serving a life sentence for a murder in Bolivar county, are accused in a March 7, 2021, stabbing at the South Mississippi Correction Institution in Greene County.

Woods is scheduled to return to court in Greene County in November for a status hearing in that case.

Woods was also previously convicted of armed robbery in Adams County and is being held on a parole warrant for that charge.

In the Adams County case, Woods was accused of the February 2010 armed robbery and beating of an elderly couple at their home in Natchez.

Woods admitted pistol-whipping the elderly couple during an armed robbery. A co-defendant in that case, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of simple robbery.