- By Tiziano Frateschi





As of Dec. 1, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and are owned by gurus. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.





Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings Ltd's (HIHO) dividend yield is 6.28% and the payout ratio is 0.78. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a price-book ratio of 1.45. The company's average yield was 6.58% over the past 10 years.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

The share price has climbed 127.94% over the past 12 months and is now 22.83% below the 52-week high and 146.45% above the 52-week low.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.72% and return on assets of 6.06% are outperforming 71% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.46 is above the industry median of 1.03.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 5.74% of outstanding shares.

WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp.'s (WVFC) yield is 0.33% with a payout ratio of 2.67. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a price-book ratio of 0.75. The company's average yield was 1.78% over the past 10 years.

The stock has declined 3.85% over the last 12 months and is now 12.13% below the 52-week high and 15.31% above the 52-week low.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

The bank holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.84% and return on assets of 0.6% are underperforming 63% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 1.44.

Story continues

MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd's (MNDO) dividend yield is 10% with a payout ratio of 0.92. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.25. The company's average yield was 12.23% over the past 10 years.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

Shares have risen 7.76% over the last 12 months and are now 9.09% below the 52-week high and 65.52% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides solutions for various types of communication providers, has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 out of 10. The company's return on equity of 26.06% and return on assets of 17.69% are outperforming 90% of competitors in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 13.18 is far above the industry median of 2.33.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies with 0.33% of outstanding shares.

Acorn

The dividend yield of Acorn International Inc. (ATV) is 1.21% with a payout ratio of 0.12. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company's average yield was 7.94% over the past 10 years.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

Shares have climbed 19.52% over the last 12 months and are now trading 1.29% below the 52-week high and 160.43% above the 52-week low.

The marketing and branding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.46% and return on assets of 11.97% are outperforming 81% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 13.27.

Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports Inc.'s (DVD) dividend yield is 3.54% and the payout ratio is 0.29. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6. The company's average yield was 2.26% over the past 10 years.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

Shares have risen 9.63% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 1% below the 52-week high and 86.79% above the 52-week low.

The public holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.55% and return on equity of 14.66% are outperforming 91% of competitors in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 404.4 is far above the industry median of 0.44.

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.51% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Glenview Capital Trims Holdings of Nuance, ViacomCBS, HCA Healthcare

Caxton Associates Trims Apple, PayPal Positions

Tudor Investment Exits Ameritrade, E-Trade







Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

