Watch Live:

President-elect Joe Biden introduces his economic team in Wilmington, Del.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By Tiziano Frateschi

As of Dec. 1, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and are owned by gurus. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.


Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings Ltd's (HIHO) dividend yield is 6.28% and the payout ratio is 0.78. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a price-book ratio of 1.45. The company's average yield was 6.58% over the past 10 years.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields
5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

The share price has climbed 127.94% over the past 12 months and is now 22.83% below the 52-week high and 146.45% above the 52-week low.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.72% and return on assets of 6.06% are outperforming 71% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.46 is above the industry median of 1.03.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 5.74% of outstanding shares.

WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp.'s (WVFC) yield is 0.33% with a payout ratio of 2.67. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a price-book ratio of 0.75. The company's average yield was 1.78% over the past 10 years.

The stock has declined 3.85% over the last 12 months and is now 12.13% below the 52-week high and 15.31% above the 52-week low.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields
5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

The bank holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.84% and return on assets of 0.6% are underperforming 63% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 1.44.

MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd's (MNDO) dividend yield is 10% with a payout ratio of 0.92. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.25. The company's average yield was 12.23% over the past 10 years.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields
5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

Shares have risen 7.76% over the last 12 months and are now 9.09% below the 52-week high and 65.52% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides solutions for various types of communication providers, has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 out of 10. The company's return on equity of 26.06% and return on assets of 17.69% are outperforming 90% of competitors in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 13.18 is far above the industry median of 2.33.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies with 0.33% of outstanding shares.

Acorn

The dividend yield of Acorn International Inc. (ATV) is 1.21% with a payout ratio of 0.12. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company's average yield was 7.94% over the past 10 years.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields
5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

Shares have climbed 19.52% over the last 12 months and are now trading 1.29% below the 52-week high and 160.43% above the 52-week low.

The marketing and branding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.46% and return on assets of 11.97% are outperforming 81% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 13.27.

Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports Inc.'s (DVD) dividend yield is 3.54% and the payout ratio is 0.29. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6. The company's average yield was 2.26% over the past 10 years.

5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields
5 Guru Stocks With Strong Dividend Yields

Shares have risen 9.63% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 1% below the 52-week high and 86.79% above the 52-week low.

The public holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.55% and return on equity of 14.66% are outperforming 91% of competitors in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 404.4 is far above the industry median of 0.44.

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.51% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

  • Glenview Capital Trims Holdings of Nuance, ViacomCBS, HCA Healthcare

  • Caxton Associates Trims Apple, PayPal Positions

  • Tudor Investment Exits Ameritrade, E-Trade



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Latest Stories

  • Trump allies to Michigan judge: Force Gov. Whitmer to overturn Biden's win, give state to president

    The allegations, provided without credible evidence of widespread fraud or misconduct, have been rebuffed in courts in other states.

  • Giuliani has reportedly talked with Trump about a possible 'pre-emptive' pardon

    Rudy Giuliani has reportedly discussed with President Trump the idea of receiving a potential "pre-emptive pardon" prior to the end of his term in office.Giuliani, Trump's lawyer who has sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election over baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, has "discussed with the president as recently as last week" a potential pardon, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Times notes that Giuliani's "potential criminal exposure is unclear," though he has come under investigation over his Ukraine business dealings. He hasn't faced charges. According to the report, Trump hasn't yet indicated whether he might issue this pre-emptive pardon for his personal attorney, and it also reportedly isn't clear who raised the idea. But this report comes after last week, Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and CNN writes that he's "expected to issue a string of additional pardons before leaving the White House."Robert Costello, Giuliani's lawyer, told the Times that "he's not concerned about this investigation, because he didn't do anything wrong and that's been our position from Day 1," while a spokesperson said "Mayor Giuliani cannot comment on any discussions that he has with his client." Giuliani himself denied the report on Twitter, saying he "never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Obama tells Stephen Colbert he messed up by not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

  • China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to North Korea's Kim: U.S. analyst

    China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, said the Kims and several senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated.

  • Thai protest leaders hear police charges of defaming king

    Five leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement reported to police Monday to acknowledge charges that they defamed the king, the most serious of many offenses of which they stand accused. The five are part of the student-led movement that for several months has been campaigning for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy be reformed to make it more accountable. The protest movement has nevertheless emphasized reform of the monarchy as a key demand, and made it the theme of several of its protest rallies, which have attracted thousands of people.

  • Iran denies Revolutionary Guard commander killed in Iraq-Syria border drone strike

    Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman on Tuesday denied knowledge of an air strike reported to have killed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander on the Iraq-Syria border over the weekend. Iraqi security and militia officials told Reuters on Monday that the commander, whose identity they did not confirm, was killed alongside three men travelling in the same vehicle as him. Two officials told Reuters the vehicle was struck shortly after crossing into Syria with a load of weapons from Iraq. Israel has launched strikes against an array of Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria the past week, though there was no claim of responsibility for the drone strike said to have killed the IRGC commander, named in some reports as Muslim Shahdan. Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said he was unaware of those reports during a weekly foreign ministry briefing in Tehran, adding that “it seems to be fake news," in remarks carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency. He directed further queries to the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The apparent denial comes amid heightened tensions regionally and calls for retaliation domestically after the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated outside Tehran on Friday in an attack that Iran has blamed on Israel. Mr Khatibzadeh warned Iran would unleash “maximum pain” on Fakhrizadeh’s assassins, adding that the regime would not heed international calls for restraint. The killing has raised the prospect of military confrontation in the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency and could make it harder for president-elect Joe Biden to fulfil his campaign promise to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal that President Trump abandoned in 2015. On Tuesday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei declared that parliament had no right to amend the nuclear agreement reached with world powers in 2015, after hardliners passed a bill demanding that Iran disregard all restraints on its nuclear programme. Parliamentarians have been calling for an end to international inspections of the country’s nuclear sites in the wake of Friday’s attack. The draft bill passed on Tuesday also called for Iran to pursue uranium enrichment of 20 percent, beyond the limit of 3.67 percent set by the deal. Mr Rabiei however said adherence to the nuclear agreement was the responsibility of the National Security Council, who would decide whether to curtail inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to state-run ISNA. Iran's intelligence ministry meanwhile released photos of four suspects it claims were involved in Fakhrizadeh’s killing, according to an Iranian news website, in another change to the official narrative of the assassination.

  • Trump shares posts asking ‘why bother voting for Republicans?’ ahead of key vote that could decide Senate

    President launches attacks on his own party despite two decisive Senate races in Georgia next month

  • Hamas Gaza chief tests positive for COVID-19, spokesman says

    Hamas's Gaza leader, Yehya Al-Sinwar, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the Islamist militant group, which runs the Palestinian territory, said on Tuesday. Sinwar, 58, is "following the advice of health authorities and taking precautionary measures", spokesman Hazem Qassem said, without disclosing whether the Hamas chief was in quarantine. Sinwar, a former head of Hamas's security apparatus, became the movement's Gaza leader in 2017, six years after he was freed in a prisoner swap with Israel after more than 20 years in jail.

  • Man arrested after boy forced out of car, killed by vehicle

    Army Sgt. Bryan Starr, 35, surrendered to officials in Russell County after being charged in the death of Austin Birdseye, Sheriff Heath Taylor told a news conference Monday. Starr told investigators the boy began acting up in the car as they traveled on Alabama 165 near their home Sunday night, so he pulled his Dodge Charger into a church parking lot and made the boy get out in the rain, Taylor said. The road was dark and the boy was hard to see, and the driver of the Toyota was not at fault, Taylor said.

  • Mother accused of holding son captive for decades

    A grim discovery has been made in Stockholm, Sweden: A man in his forties found wounded in an apartment -- and may have been held captive there by his own mother for nearly 30 years. The mother -- a 70-year-old woman whom neighbors thought lived alone -- has been arrested. The man was reportedly found by a relative on Sunday (November 29). Swedish media say he was found lying on a blanket on the floor, toothless, unable to speak, and covered in sores and injuries. One of the neighbors spoke to Swedish television: "We haven't lived here that long. We moved in June this year. But she's been very nice and sweet. We had a baby in the summer so she was like 'oh, have you had a baby' and she told us that she had a child that was born prematurely and so on. But we've felt that she been a nice, elderly neighbor." Swedish news outlets are reporting that the son was taken out of school aged about 12, and that he was found next to two almanacs from the nineties in the apartment, packed with clutter. Stockholm prosecutor Emma Olsson says the mother is denying charges of false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm. There was no immediate explanation of why the son had been held.

  • Obama tells Stephen Colbert he messed up by not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

    Monday's Late Show was all Stephen Colbert's interview last week with former President Barack Obama, and Obama took his share of needling.Many Americans missed Obama during President Trump's tenure, Colbert included, he said. "Did you miss you? Did you ever look at something going on in the news and go, 'You know what this situation needs? A little Barack Obama.'" Obama laughed and said he'd only want another turn as president if he could call the shots from his basement. "I found the work fascinating," he said. "But I do not miss having to wear a tie every day." Colbert also poked at Obama's cadence, telling him that if you listen to his audiobook recording at double speed, "you can't tell that it's actually going faster," because it's "normal human talking speed." In another interview, Obama swatted back, telling Colbert, "If that was an imitation of me, that was terrible."Colbert threw in some questions he believed Obama had never been asked, including: "How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?" "That's a mistake -- I'm shocked," Obama replied. "That was a screw-up. I'm surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one, and that was incorrect. She deserves one. I'll call Biden."They also discussed more serious topics, like how Obama and his family stayed relatively grounded in Washington and amid their "outsized fame," and the downsides of president-elect Joe Biden facing a Senate led by "sand in the gears" Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "Look, I experienced divided government and I will tell you that gridlock and dysfunction is a recipe for not only not solving big problems but also growing cynicism among the electorate that further polarizes folks," he said. "I think that Joe's presidency will help lower the temperature" and he'll "have some success in building back social trust," but "we're going to have a larger challenge in figuring out what to do about this splintered media landscape" and its assault on shared facts.Obama also ruminated on the temptations and weight of drone warfare. "The problem with the drone program was not that it caused an inordinate amount of civilian casualties -- although even one civilian casualty is tragic," he said. "The problem is it starts giving you the illusion that it is not war." More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. GOP Sen. Josh Hawley tries to explain how Democrats are both 'Marxists' and 'corporatists'

  • Trump attendance at Biden inauguration would be ‘good for the country’, says Lindsey Graham

    Senator says president should attend ‘if’ Mr Biden is declared election winner on 14 December

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

    Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turkey and Greece have conflicting claims to continental shelves and rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent Oruc Reis to map out energy drilling prospects in waters also claimed by Greece.

  • Australia hosts first group of overseas students since virus

    Australia has welcomed its first group of international students to arrive since the coronavirus pandemic began, with more due to follow. A charter flight carrying 63 students from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia landed Monday in the northern city of Darwin. The students will all attend Charles Darwin University, with some new to the campus and others previously enrolled.

  • Bipartisan group of lawmakers roll out $908 billion COVID relief plan

    The proposal would provide relief to state and local governments, small businesses and jobless Americans.

  • Georgia Secretary of State Investigating Voter Registration Group Run by Warnock

    The New Georgia Project, a voter registration group formerly led by Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, is under investigation for allegedly sending ballot applications to non-residents, the Georgia secretary of state said Monday.Warnock was CEO of the group, which was originally founded by failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, until February. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the group, and three others, are under investigation for improper registration activities.While Raffensperger, a Republican who has been vocal in debunking President Trump’s claims of election fraud, said that he has not seen signs of widespread, systemic fraud, there is evidence of "third-party groups working to register people in other states to vote here in Georgia."Raffensperger said the New Georgia Project "sent voter registration applications to New York City," in a potential violation of state law."Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony," Raffensperger said. "These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible."Warnock served as CEO of the group, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians” from 2017 until February 21, 2020, according to the Washington Free Beacon. He has said he organized voter mobilization drives for the New Georgia Project, including an effort to register 80,000 new minority voters in 2014.The group says it has registered "nearly 400,000 people from underrepresented communities to vote in Georgia.”Warnock, who is competing against incumbent senator Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.) in a runoff race that could decide party control of the Senate, had called past voter fraud probes against the group “alarmist.”In 2014, the secretary of state's office conducted an investigation into the New Georgia Project after contractors working for the group were accused of forging voter registration applications. The case was referred to law enforcement three years later, though no charges were ever brought.Warnock claimed in 2017 that "using the word voter fraud is alarmist, and it was totally unnecessary." He argued that the New Georgia Project had "excellent internal controls and that we have followed the law," as evidenced by the lack of charges brought against the group.Three other voter registration groups are also under investigation, Raffensperger said, including America Votes, which allegedly sent "absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994."Vote Forward allegedly registered a dead Alabama voter in Georgia while Operation New Voter Registration Georgia is accused of recommending college students temporarily change their residency for the purpose of voting in the state.

  • Kremlin-Funded TV Airs Mind-Numbingly Racist Blackface Attack on Obama

    The news that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the next president of the United States was met in Russia with grim resignation, bordering on despair. Experts on Russian state television have described Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term” and predicted a slew of new sanctions dreaded by the Kremlin. This anticipation revived the wave of racist attacks against former President Barack Obama, which were commonplace during his administration.Overt racism in Russian state media is far from uncommon but nonetheless continues to be shocking. Tigran Keosayan—the husband of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik—took racist mockery to new lows on his program Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama (“International Sawmill”). Keosayan described Barack Obama as “the dark page of American history,” while introducing a highly offensive sketch by an actress in blackface impersonating the former president, which was first reported by the Moscow Times.The purported portrayal of Obama was tasteless and crude, with the actress in a bandana gesticulating as a rapper and describing the former president as a “chocolate bunny.” The show, which aired on NTV—a network funded by state-owned gas company Gazprom, mocked “Black Lives Matter” and claimed that none of Obama’s relatives know how to write. The sketch concluded with a recommendation that rather than read Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, viewers should opt for “reading the label on the bathroom air freshener.”Facing worldwide condemnation for the latest racist episode, Margarita Simonyan—heralded as one of the most influential women in news media—attempted to backpedal, using her husband’s Armenian ethnicity as some kind of an excuse for his indefensible racism. She described the offensive sketch as a “parody of Obama” and disingenuously claimed, “As someone who is part of an ethnic minority in Russia, Tigran regularly makes fun, on the air, of his large 'ethnic' nose and his belonging to a 'Black' community (look it up if you don't know which ethnicities are referred to as 'Black' in Russia).”Despite Simonyan’s clumsy excuses, her husband is not the only one who considers himself somehow entitled to mock Black Americans. In June, RT’s editor-in-chief shared a despicably racist article from the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, which made references to “muscular criminal Negroes,” described “twerking” as the “national Negro dance,” recommended the use of amphetamines, and encouraged violence and death.Russian state media outlets have long expressed their desire for civil unrest in the United States. The author of the article, Dmitry Steshin, urged, “Beat the whites until they turn Black.” Simonyan shared the article, describing it as a piece of “good advice from an international journalist to the negroes of Minnesota and the United States.”Simonyan’s husband followed up the obscene sketch on his program with a ludicrous assertion: “There is no racism in Russia.” It was no more believable than the notorious Soviet claim, “There is no sex in the USSR.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid: All Americans 'will be vaccinated by June' with two jabs available to some by Christmas

    ‘We will have over 300 million doses available to the American public well before then,' added official

  • Lebanese students abroad fall prey to financial crisis at home

    Lebanese medical student Lara Mustafa faces eviction from Russia and the end of her dream of becoming a doctor if her parents, hit by Lebanon's worst financial crisis in decades, cannot send her money to pay for rent and expenses. Another medical student, Wassim Hachem, 24, had to drop out from his fourth year of university in Russia to return to Lebanon and work as a delivery driver after his father, who lost his job, was no longer able to support him. Mustafa and Hachem are among thousands of university students caught up in Lebanon's financial crisis, which started in 2019 with popular protests against leaders whom demonstrators blamed for corruption and mismanaging the economy.

  • Pakistan's opposition holds Multan rally day after arrests

    Despite a government ban and arrests of hundreds of activists, Pakistani opposition supporters rallied in a central city on Monday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign over alleged bad governance and incompetence. The rally in the city of Multan was held a day after police, on orders from the government, carried out the arrests and banned the gathering, defending the move as necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. Authorities in Multan also switched off the area's mobile phone network.