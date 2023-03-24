5 New Hampshire residents accused of moving man’s body, other evidence from scene of his death

Four people have been arrested and a fifth suspect remains at large after police say they moved a man’s body from the scene of his death in New Hampshire.

Detectives investigating the untimely death of Mark Hudson in Newport issued arrest warrants for 50-year-old Laurel Ayotte, 27-year-old Christopher Ayotte, Jr., 19-year-old Jacob Ayotte, 32-year-old Ryan Palmer, and 31-year-old Candace Fontaine on charges including conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence and conspiracy to commit abuse of corpse, according to the Newport Police Department.

All five suspects conspired to unlawfully remove Hudson and other evidence from the scene of his death, police said. Additional charges are expected in this case.

Ryan Palmer has not been tracked down by police. All four other suspects are in custody.

Police noted that there is no safety threat to the public.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office following is working to determine Hudson’s cause of death.

Anyone with information on Palmer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Alexander Marvin at 603-863-3232.

