5 New Haven police officers charged in case of man paralyzed in police van

Five New Haven police officers turned themselves in to State Police Troop F – Westbrook Monday on charges connected to the injuries sustained by a man who was paralyzed in a New Haven police van.

The New Haven Police Department was transporting Richard “Randy” as a prisoner to a detention facility in June when he was injured during transport.

The officers are charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons, according to state police.

After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were submitted for the arrests of: Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley. Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt. Betsy Segui, state police said.

Each of the five arrested have posted a $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear at GA 23 on Dec. 8, 2022.

The State Police Central District Major Crime Unit was requested on June 19, 2022 by New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr., to investigate the injury to Cox, state police said.

Cox was paralyzed from the neck down June 19 after he was arrested at a block party on Lilac Street in the Newhallville section on New Haven, handcuffed and put into a police transport van.

Lawyers for Cox in September filed a $100 million lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city of New Haven and five police officers involved in transporting him in a police van and putting him in the department lockup on June 19.