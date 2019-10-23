5 headline-making moments to watch in the Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan documentary originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made headline-making comments on everything from motherhood to mental health, grief and media scrutiny in the new documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey."

The couple's comments and their candidness about their lives behind the scenes have since sparked a debate about what should be expected of them, both in their royal duties and in what they reveal publicly.

Tune into "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on the ABC Television Network.

In the U.K., tabloids have zeroed in on Harry's comments about his brother Prince William and suggested that Harry and Meghan should keep a stiff upper lip and go on with their work.

(MORE: 'You have no idea': Prince Harry, Meghan on their struggle living in the spotlight)

On social media, many people stood up for the couple and the pressure they seem to be struggling to handle, making the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan go viral.

"I think some of what [Harry and Meghan] were doing here was just emotional, it was just saying well this is where we’re at, and some of it was trying to do things differently," ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby, who interviewed the couple, said Wednesday on "Good Morning America." "If this documentary has an outcome, I do hope that it’s that everyone, perhaps including them, takes a really deep breath and maybe thinks really hard about how the future may play out."

PHOTO: Harry & Meghan: An African Journey (Courtesy ITN Productions) More

Bradby described finding Harry and Meghan as "bruised and vulnerable" when he interviewed them in Southern Africa for the documentary.

"I’d seen them obviously before we left and had a pretty long chat and so I formed a certain view there," he said. "And I speak to Harry relatively often and have done over the years so, as I said, I knew that things weren’t entirely brilliant behind the scenes, but it sort of built as the tour went on really."

Viewers in the U.S. will have their chance tonight to watch "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey" and hear Harry and Meghan speak for themselves.

The documentary, that follows the Sussexes on their 10-day trip to southern Africa, airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET, on the ABC Television Network.

Here are five things to watch when the documentary premieres on ABC.

Tune into "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on the ABC Television Network.

1. Meghan talking about her biracial background

One of the biggest moments at the start of Harry and Meghan's tour was a speech Meghan gave to young girls in Nyanga, a township in Cape Town that is known as one of the most dangerous places in South Africa.

"While I’m here as a member of the royal family, I stand here before you as a mother, a wife, a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister," she told the girls.

Meghan, born to a white father and African American mother, reveals in the documentary how that line was added to her speech and talks about her hope that one day people can look past her race.

2. Harry as a dad

Harry and Meghan's 5-month-old son Archie joined his parents in South Africa, their first official tour as a family of three.

The couple appears at their happiest when they are with Archie, introducing him to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka in Cape Town.

Harry shows himself as a doting dad, carefully wiping Archie's drool from his mouth and cradling Archie while Meghan finishes an interview.

PHOTO: 'Harry and Meghan: An African Journey' (Courtesy ITN Productions) More