5 Healthy Foods That Are High in Vitamin D and Why It s So Important to Eat Them

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of one of the most significant heat waves in western Europe in over 200 years, or about a decade before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The long-duration, extreme weather event could turn deadly across the continent. The heat is already on in Portugal and Spain with temperatures topping out near 100 F (38 C) in Madrid, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal, nearly every day since Friday, July 8. Sevilla, Spain, has been one of the hottest spots with the m