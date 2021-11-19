5 held in high-dollar perfume theft from Fresno business

Four adults and a juvenile were in custody Thursday night after more that $1,000 in perfume was stolen in a theft at a Fresno business.

Lt. Skye Leibee said the crime took place at the Ulta Beauty store in the 7900 block of North Blackstone Avenue. Officers went to the store about 7:10 p.m., where it was reported that 3 males had taken the merchandise. Then, a California Highway Patrol airplane spotted four people walking towards another Ulta Beauty store at Fashion Fair Mall. When officers approached, they ran to an awaiting vehicle.

During a traffic stop, the driver and two passengers ran from the car, while two stayed in the vehicle. The three were captured and all five were detained and property stolen from retail stores was found in the vehicle, said Leibee.

It was later determined there were 5 males involved in the theft, 4 adults in their late teens to early 20’s, and 1 juvenile.

All five were positively identified and arrested for conspiracy to commit grand theft. All of the property was recovered and returned to the store, said Leibee.