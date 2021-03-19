5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By James Li

According to the High Dividend Yield Stocks page, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five stocks with a dividend yield of at least 4% and double-digit guru buys over the past few months are AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK).


Dow tumbles as Fed terminates pandemic-era break for banks

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,627.97, down 234.33 points from Thursday's close of 32,862.30 and snapping a two-week win streak. The 30-stock index tumbled earlier this morning to an intraday low of 32,505.07, down 357.23 points from the previous close on the Federal Reserve's decision to terminate a Covid-19 pandemic-crisis rule that allowed banks to exclude Treasuries and deposits with the Fed in the leverage ratio calculation. Major bank stocks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) tumbled on the Fed's decision.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

To combat potential stock market volatility as bond yields climb, investors may find good opportunities in stocks that have high dividend yields and a high number of gurus buying shares. GuruFocus' High Dividend Yield Screener identified five stocks with a dividend yield of at least 4% and at least 10 gurus buying shares as of the December 2020 filing date.

AbbVie

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) traded around $103.50, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92. The stock's dividend yield of 4.67% outperforms over 92% of global competitors.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

GuruFocus ranks the North Chicago, Illinois-based drug manufacturer's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include operating margins and returns on equity outperforming over 92% of global competitors despite net profit margins outperforming just over 69% of global drug manufacturers.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Fourteen gurus purchased shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter of 2020. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) purchased 4,268,766 shares, increasing its stake 20.07%.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Gilead Sciences

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) traded around $64.38, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86. The stock's dividend yield of 4.27% is near a 10-year high and outperforms over 90% of global competitors.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

GuruFocus ranks the Foster, California-based drug manufacturer's profitability 7 out of 10: Operating margins are outperforming over 97% of global competitors even though returns and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperform more than 60% of global drug manufacturers.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Fourteen gurus purchased shares of Gilead during the fourth quarter. Gurus with large holdings in Gilead include Dodge & Cox and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Exxon Mobil

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) traded around $57.27, showing that the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.14. The stock's dividend yield of 6.09% outperforms over 73% of global competitors.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Twelve gurus purchased shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) owns over 26 million shares as of December 2020.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Chevron

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) traded around $104.49, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.31. The stock's dividend yield of 4.94% underperforms approximately 60% of global competitors.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

GuruFocus ranks Chevron's profitability 5 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming just over half of global competitors.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Eleven gurus purchased shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter. Berkshire boosted its holding to 48,498,965 shares, up approximately 9.55% from the third-quarter 2020 position.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

GlaxoSmithKline

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) traded around $36.56, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.78. The stock's dividend yield of 5.76% is near a 10-year high and outperforms more than 95% of global competitors.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based drug manufacturer's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins that outperform over 70% of global competitors.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Ten gurus purchased shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter.

5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus
5 High Dividend Yield Stocks Broadly Bought by Gurus

Disclosure: The author has no positions in the stocks mentioned as of this writing but may consider purchasing shares of AbbVie over the next few days. The mention of guru trades and holdings in this article reflect information as of the December 2020 filing date and do not consider any trades made during January to March 2021.

Read more here:

  • 3 Companies With Upcoming Special Dividends as of March

  • 4 Good Companies With High Piotroski F-Scores

  • 4 Stocks With High Insider Cluster Buys During February and March



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss Hacker’s Indictment Spotlights Ethics of Activist Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- The indictment of a 21-year-old Swiss hacker who claimed credit for exposing the flaws in a surveillance camera company’s system is likely to stir debate about whether attacks by activists for social or political causes are criminal behavior.Tillie Kottmann, who uses they/them pronouns, was indicted Thursday in Seattle and charged with crimes including wire fraud and identity theft. Kottmann made headlines last week when they claimed credit for gaining access to the 150,000 security cameras sold by San Mateo, California-based Verkada Inc. While the charges don’t involve the Verkada incident, Kottmann previously said they hacked Nissan Motor Co., and leaked documents from chipmaker Intel Corp.Kottmann, in a previous interview, said their hacking is inspired by an anti-intellectual property and anti-capitalist world view. For decades, underground hackers have pushed the limits of the law under the banner of “hacktivism,” pursuing a variety of leftist and anti-authoritarian ideals. In some cases, the U.S. government has been overly aggressive in their prosecution of those hackers, said Gabriella Coleman, a professor at McGill University in Montreal who has extensively researched hacker culture.“The hammer went down on hackers so heavily from the ’80s to the present, so the hacker community has this in mind,” Coleman said, adding she expects Kottmann to garner even more support in hacker circles following the indictment.Coleman said the Verkada break-in may be viewed differently than the hacks included in the indictment because Kottmann spoke to a journalist to publicly expose the video cameras’ flaws.“Some people would see that they did something in the public interest, and some of the escapades from prior were sort of useful hacking escapades,” Coleman said. “A lot of security researchers working for big name companies can identify with that, because their past was also about exploring these systems, and messing around, and sometimes messing up, as well.”Prosecutors in Seattle, however, sharply rebuked the view that the hacks had any redeeming quality.“Stealing credentials and data, and publishing source code and proprietary and sensitive information on the web is not protected speech -- it is theft and fraud,” Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a statement announcing Kottmann’s indictment. “Wrapping oneself in an allegedly altruistic motive does not remove the criminal stench from such intrusion, theft, and fraud.”The U.S. accused Kottmann of hacking dozens of companies and government agencies, and said Kottmann operated a website, called “git.rip,” that published the internal documents and source code of more than 100 entities. The named victims include the state of Washington and the Washington Department of Transportation, as well as a microchip processor or manufacturer and a maker of tactical equipment.According to an archive of the “git.rip,” website, it included leaks from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Toyota Motor Corp., Adobe Inc., General Electric Co., GitHub and more. The site now displays a message stating it has been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.Scott Nawrocki, a 21-year FBI veteran who investigated cybercases, said the charges against Kottmann are serious whatever the motivations.“These kinds of individuals have to be held responsible,” said Nawrocki, now managing director of digital investigations and cyber defense at investigations firm Nardello & Co.. “Regardless of ideology, this is not white-hack hacking,” describing those who report computer bugs to companies so they can be fixed. “This is potentially inviting others to conduct hacking operations. To me, that’s criminal activity.”Nawrocki said there probably would be efforts to extradite Kottmann, and the indictment could limit Kottmann’s travel outside Switzerland because U.S. allies would arrest them.Swiss lawyer Roman Kost said it’s unlikely Kottmann will be sent to face criminal charges in the U.S., citing Swiss law that allows its citizens not to be extradited without their consent, but they may be punished inside Switzerland.Swiss hackers “can be tried in Switzerland if there is sufficient suspicion and evidence, and if they are found guilty, they can be punished,” Kost said in an email.Prosecutors allege that Kottmann sold hacking inspired merchandise, and that they sought contact from journalists in order to promote their data leaks and themselves. Kottman’s T-shirts included the phrases: “venture anticapitalist,” “no gender, only crime,” and “I would never do cybercrime.”Kottmann, citing the advice of their lawyer, declined to comment on the indictment. Swiss lawyer Marcel Bosonnet confirmed he represents Kottmann, but declined to comment further. The Justice Department also declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 ETFs to Tap to Earn At Least 4% Yield & Capital Gains

    As economies are likely to rebound ahead and inflation rates may pace up, bond yields should soar. In such a scenario, benchmark-beating bond yields should come to your resuce.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • What Intel Investors Should Know About Chipmaker's Upcoming 'Unleashed' Event

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), which is plotting its return to the dominant position in the chip industry, is hosting an event titled "Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future" from 5-6 p.m. March 23. The Intel Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating on Intel with a $72 price target. The Intel Takeaways: At the event, new CEO Pat Gelsinger is expected to give a business update on innovation and technology leadership at Intel, Moore said in a note. The event should give a sense of the longer-term direction in whichi the new CEO will take the company and some of the confidence he will bring to Intel's outlook, the analyst said. Intel is likely to reiterate its headline strategy of using a combination of foundry and IDM to mitigate the impact of process delays and to execute better, he said. Moore said he expects to get a broader outline on the process of improvement. Related Link: Why Intel's CEO Transition Is A Negative For AMD: Analyst Intel could share details on new products shipping this quarter, mainly Ice Lake and the SuperFin server chip, the analyst said. SuperFin, though its arrival was delayed, is seen as an important step forward for Intel, with higher memory bandwidth and potentially improved single-threaded performance, he said. The focus is also likely to be on the new Rocket Lake desktop chip, which officially launches March 30, Moore said. The analyst also expects the company to reaffirm the timeline for the Sapphire Rapids, a multichip server chip based on the enhanced 10 nm SuperFin, and Alder Lake desktop processor. Intel is unlikely to issue new financial commentary on shorter-term numbers, he said. The company is expected to lose marginal share this year, and will also lose share due to Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) move to ARM, Moore said. The analyst also expects the company to signal higher capital spending and R&D spending. "We think that nets out to consensus numbers being fairly reasonable, though if the company needs to spend more to solidify the market position we think most investors would agree that they should." INTC Price Action: At last check, Intel shares were down 1.45% at $64.82. Related Link: 8 Intel Analysts On Q4 Report: Why Some See Difficult Years Ahead For Chipmaker Latest Ratings for INTC DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsHold Jan 2021Roth CapitalMaintainsNeutral Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for INTC View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Plans To Invest .19B In German Chip Design Unit© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Plug Power Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2021 - PLUG

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Plug Power Inc. ("Plug Power") (NASDAQ: PLUG) between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To ...

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Looking for companies with yields that are double that of the broader market? Here are two worth a closer look today.

  • 1 Stock Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Have in Common and 1 They Should

    Perhaps the bigger surprise is the stock you might expect them to both own that they don't. In recent years, lieutenants Todd Combs and Ted Weschler have been making more of the investment decisions, and the $750 million in stock Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) purchased before the initial public offering (IPO) certainly doesn't match the investment style of the legendary nonagenarian.

  • Supply is soon going to ‘outmatch’ demand for the vaccine: Doctor

    Dr. Owais Durrani, Emergency Medicine Resident Physician at UT Health San Antonio, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the latest coronavirus vaccine updates.

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy As Opdivo Faces An FDA Hurdle In April?

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped fourth-quarter expectations in February and cancer drug Opdivo returned to growth. But BMY stock floundered following the report. Is Bristol Myers stock a buy?

  • Sanofi (SNY) A Top Detractor in Artisan Value’s Portfolio

    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 20% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 20.05% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 20.07% by its Institutional Class: APHLX, in the fourth […]

  • At a Hotel in Caracas, Oil Executives Weigh a Return to Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside a chic lounge, oil lobbyists and executives rub shoulders as Spanish, French and Italian can be heard in the halls. This isn’t the ZaZa boutique hotel in Houston, where global energy top brass like to stay. It’s the Cayena Hotel in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.Drawn by promises of privatization and more autonomy to tap the world’s biggest crude reserves, they’re meeting with the Nicolas Maduro regime and state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA to best position themselves when doing business there is possible again. Bigger producers like Chevron Corp., France’s Total SE and Italy’s Eni SpA would probably wait until U.S. sanctions are lifted, but smaller players might get started whenever new rules opening up the industry for private enterprise take effect.“I want to tell investors from the U.S. and around the world that Venezuela’s doors are open for oil investment,” Maduro said in a recent televised address.It’s a make-or-break moment for an impoverished nation that’s running out of fuel to haul food and cash to pay for imports of basic necessities. Whether Maduro will succeed in luring some investment is still unclear. But one thing is certain: Oil companies have never had such leverage with him to negotiate a piece of the country’s more than 300 billion barrels of crude.“There is some easy potential to increase production if sanctions enforcement declines,” said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan-American lecturer in energy economics at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and an expert on Venezuela’s oil industry. “After that, you need significant investments.”The successor of the late Hugo Chavez, who infamously seized assets from Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips, is promising to pass a law that will officially end an oil monopoly in the hands of PDVSA, as the country’s ruined oil cash cow is known.Executives representing oil companies are holding meetings to discuss what the terms would be under the new legislation, according to people with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to comment on them in public.Chevron, for one, is even getting in touch with contractors to assess how fast they could help the San Ramon, California-based company restart operations in the South American nation, one person said.“Chevron will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in relation to the activities that it is authorized to undertake in Venezuela,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We remain committed to the integrity of our joint venture assets, the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, and the company’s social and humanitarian programs during these challenging times.”Total didn’t return requests for comment, as didn’t Maduro’s Information Ministry, the Oil Ministry and PDVSA. Eni said none of its executives visited Caracas.Maduro’s government says his new energy law alone will allow oil companies to get back in business as they assume control of Venezuelan assets. That’s because the U.S. only bans doing business with PDVSA, the regime and those who help it. Oil ventures run by independent oil companies, in theory, wouldn’t be barred from developing crude reserves in the country.Major oil companies would probably wait for sanctions to be lifted regardless, but others could jump in as soon as they can claim they’re operating independently from PDVSA and Maduro’s regime, and therefore not subject to sanctions.There are people close to the government “eager to get some oil fields; I would expect there to be some privatizations,” Monaldi said. “They will try to invest in the wells that are the easiest to connect.”Wilmer Ruperti, a Venezuelan-born shipping magnate, is among less-known entrepreneurs who have sought to do business with PDVSA in the past despite sanctions. Ruperti didn’t reply to requests for comment on potential investments under the proposed new rules.Restoring Venezuela’s oil industry back to its former glory would likely take tens of billions of dollars, and that might never happen, but any business activity would help the country.Once a prosperous OPEC-founding member that produced more than 3 million barrels a day of crude, the nation is now pumping less than half a million.Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami recently vowed to boost production to 1.5 million this year, and that would be difficult to achieve without help. Monaldi estimates more than $100 billion and a decade of work would be required to get output past 2 million barrels a day.“This means you need a ton of private investment,” he said.An increase in oil output would not only buoy the economy but also raise capital to ultimately pay off creditors holding roughly $60 billion of defaulted obligations.So, executives from the oil industry and capital markets have also been pleading their case to officials in Washington, people familiar with those discussions said. Their message: If others are going to play ball, let’s get in on the action, too.“The big question is if the oil companies have enough political clout for an easing in sanctions,” said Raul Gallegos, a Bogota-based director at Control Risks, an international consulting firm. “They are interested in the flexibility that Maduro is offering.”The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces the sanctions, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.With bigger issues to tackle, from the coronavirus to tension with Russia and trade with China, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t yet made a significant pivot from President Donald Trump’s strategy on Venezuela. The U.S. government officially recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president until there’s a free and fair election.If the new U.S. government at least moves to let companies resume swaps of diesel for Venezuelan crude, that would help the country avert collapse. The fuel is needed for trucks to take imported food, medicines and other products from ports to cities, as well as to haul goods from farms and factories.``The onus is on the U.S. to decide if sanctions make sense going forward,'' Gallegos said.Without investments in the country’s crumbling energy infrastructure, though, that would be just a stopgap solution.(Adds comment from analyst in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford Will Build F-150s Without Key Computer Chips Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it's still suffering from shortages of necessary computer chips, and for now, it will build F-150 pickups and Edge SUVs without essential electronic modules and store the vehicles until they can be completed. Ford, like other global automakers including General Motors (NYSE: GM), Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), and Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC), has been scrambling to respond to a global shortage of semiconductors. Ford's iconic F-150 is all-new for 2021.

  • Why Utz Stock Fell on Thursday Despite Earnings Crushing Expectations

    Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results before the market open on Thursday. Shares closed down 4% on Thursday, despite the maker of salty snack foods crushing Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings consensus estimate.

  • Is Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) The Next Multi-Bagger?

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world...

  • Thinking About Buying Stock In Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat Or Starbucks?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest analyst news and updates for Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat and Starbucks. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $9 to $16 per share. A rumored Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) augmented reality headset will contain eye-tracking technology for user input, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst who tracks the tech giant revealed the AR headset will come equipped with a transmitter and a receiver to track eye movements coupled with related physical information. Read More Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher after Stephens & Co initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $190 per share. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $108 to $124 per share. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nike, Nokia, Facebook, Amazon Or Disney?The SPY Was Down Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stock Market Stumbles As Treasury Yields Spike Amid Dovish Fed; VW Powers Up Vs. Tesla, Airline Bookings Swell

    The stock market rally ran into trouble this week as Treasury yields spiked, sending the Nasdaq tumbling. VW powered up vs. Tesla.

  • IBM's First Cloud Multizone Region in Latin America: Key Details

    International Business Machines' (IBM) newly-unveiled IBM Cloud Multizone Region (MZR) in Brazil will help businesses safely deploy critical workloads and meet data sovereignty requirements.

  • 2021 NFL draft: FSU's Asante Samuel Jr. has a different style than his Pro Bowl dad

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL draft continues with our No. 45 overall prospect, a feisty cornerback who is the son of a Pro Bowl cover man.

  • Should You Buy Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

    Baron Partners Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Partners Fund returned 42.87% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell Midcap Growth Index was up 19.02%. You should check out Baron […]

  • Risks Are Growing for This Historic Stock Market. How to Protect Against a Plunge.

    The historic advance has left many investment accounts plump with unrealized gains, and that is starting to make some investors fret about what comes next.