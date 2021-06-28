These 5 High-End Residences Come With Their Own Tennis Courts

The Telegraph

Portugal's reign of error as European champions is over. The team which ground their way to the title five years ago in France, the 'problem with a 24-team tournament' incarnate given their three draws in the group stage, has left this tournament after defeat in Sevilla on Sunday night. They leave only bad-tempered memories and a pile of injured Belgians in their wake. They offered more this time than in 2016, with the ominous late-scoring win against Hungary in their opening game and admirable