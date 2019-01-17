5 High-Paying Jobs That Let You Indulge in Your Wanderlust

If you’re feeling caged by the confines of your 9-to-5, perhaps it’s time to think about breaking out of the mold and finding a new career centered around racking up those frequent flier miles.

Good news: Being a free spirit doesn’t mean your wallet will be left empty in your travels. Read on to learn about some high-paying gigs that will definitely allow you to indulge in your travel bug.

1. Flight Attendant

Taking to the skies definitely has it’s benefits — primarily, seeing the world. For a flight attendant, waking up on one continent and falling asleep on another is par for the course — which might be a nightmare for many structure-seekers, but is music to the ears of those who are free spirits.

The pay isn’t too shabby either — for having just a high school diploma as the standard educational training to enter the field, the pay is around $48,500 per year.

2. Overseas English Teacher

If you’re looking for a fully immersive experience, think about heading to a foreign country and putting those language skills to the test — or rather, testing others on them. As long as you have a bachelor’s degree, you could head overseas and teach English as a foreign language — or TEFL — for a pretty sweet paycheck.

Keep in mind, not all TEFL jobs are equal — some can start around $4,000 per month, but be sure to make accommodations for the local cost of living in your salary calculations.

3. Archaeologist or Anthropologist

If you always dreamt of emulating Ross Gellar from “Friends” or Indiana Jones, get into the fields of archaeology or anthropology. These careers involve the study of various cultures, languages and human nature for people around the world.

Although you’ll need some hefty school — either a master’s degree of Ph.D. — you can expect a median salary of $63,190, although the highest-paid 10 percent of professionals earned more than $99,590 as of May 2016.

4. Airline Pilot

If you always wanted to be the one navigating the wide open skyways, a career as a pilot might be a great fit for you.

In addition to the perks of being a flight attendant, pilots often get paid a pretty sky-high salary. Although it takes some extensive training — both with a college degree and prior flight experience, typically — pilots should expect a median annual wage as of $127,820 of May 2016, although the top ten percent of earners took home more than $208,000, according to the BLS.

5. Foreign Service Officer

If you’re a people person with a taste for adventure, being a Foreign Service Officer might be right up your alley. The position essentially requires you to be “the face of America” while abroad, working for two to three years at a time, assisting citizens with passport or legal issues.

Much like other government gigs, the pay rate is on a sliding scale based off a series of factors — typically, your education and experience level. For most entry-level applicants, they can expect a base salary of $54,176 for an overseas position.

