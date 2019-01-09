5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

The tech industry wasn't always a great place to turn for investors seeking big dividend yields, but that has changed as many of the sector's players have moved into more mature states of business and sought other ways to reward their shareholders amid slowing earnings growth or challenging transitional periods. Today, the technology industry plays host to some of the most compelling income-generating investments on the market, and dividend yields have been elevated and earnings multiples reduced after recent sell-offs that have hit the market.

While analysts weigh the prospects of short-term volatility, long-term investors could have an opportunity to build their positions in some top, dividend-paying technology investments. Read on for a look at why AT&T (NYSE: T), IBM (NYSE: IBM), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) are high-yield stocks that should be on your radar.

Dice with letters spelling "YIELD" sitting atop growing stacks of coins More

Image source: Getty Images.

AT&T

Yield FCF Payout Ratio Earnings Payout Ratio Years of Uninterrupted Payout Growth Payout Growth Over the Last 5 Years 6.8% 45.3% 53.5% 34 10.9%

Data sources: AT&T, Yahoo! Finance, Dividend.com. FCF = free cash flow. FCF and earnings payout ratios based on adjusted results over the trailing 12-month period and forward annualized payout.

Investors looking for big yield and dependable payout growth should have telecom giant AT&T near the top of their watchlist. While the broader market closed out 2018 with a slide into bearish territory after years of growth, sluggish stock performance is nothing new for the telecom giant -- as stiff competition in the mobile space and cord-cutting trends weighing on its DirecTV satellite television business have dragged the stock down roughly 13% over the last five years.

Pressures from those challenges will likely be ongoing in the near term, and while investors shouldn't look to AT&T for big earnings growth, there's still a relatively sturdy business with a wide imprint, here; some potential growth drivers in entertainment, advertising, 5G, and the Internet of Things; and a great returned-income component. With a whopping 6.8% dividend yield and a fantastic history of annual payout growth, AT&T stock looks worthwhile trading at just 8.5 times this year's expected earnings.

IBM

Yield FCF Payout Ratio Earnings Payout Ratio Years of Uninterrupted Payout Growth Payout Growth Over the Last 5 Years 5.4% 45.3% 53.5% 23 65.2%

Data sources: IBM, Yahoo! Finance, Dividend.com. FCF = free cash flow. FCF and earnings payout ratios based on adjusted results over the trailing 12-month period and forward annualized payout.

Like AT&T, IBM is a technology stock that has languished in recent years as shifting market dynamics have pressured its business. Big Blue spent decades dominating the enterprise computer hardware market and providing software to back up those products, but a shift to cloud computing and other software-based solutions has led to shrinking demand for the company's legacy products and required a pivot to cloud software and services in hopes of restarting its growth engine.

IBM has had its share of setbacks and false starts with that initiative, and the stock has suffered for it -- with shares having lost roughly 25% of their value over the last year. However, the tech giant trades at a basement-level 8.5 times forward earnings and packs a fantastic dividend. If the company's transformation to a cloud-focused business proves moderately successful, IBM stock could see a dramatic rebound. It looks like that will take some time, but the stock's big dividend yield and dependable payout growth should make it easier to ride out potential rough patches.