5 historic Christmas Day snowstorms

While snow falling around the Christmas holiday may create an ideal setting for celebrations, storms hitting during busy travel periods can cause mass chaos.

Heavy snow, gusty winds and persistent rain can create flight and driving hazards for those venturing away from home for holiday gatherings. In the past two decades, certain storms have slammed parts of the country over the Christmas holiday, proving memorable due to the timing and impacts on annual celebrations.

1. Texarkana gripped by widespread ice storm - 2000



The Dec. 25-26, 2000, storm that hit Texarkana, Texas, left a thick coating of ice on roads, homes and cables that caused massive power outages. (Photo/NWSShreveport)





An unprecedented ice storm that pummeled Texarkana, Texas, in 2000 left the city celebrating Christmas in the dark. Spanning across northeastern Texas, southwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma, the storm resulted in massive, widespread power outages for many over the course of Dec. 25 and 26.

According to the National Weather Service, ice accumulations totaled up to an inch in parts of Arkansas. Texarkana was left without running water, power and working telephones at one point during the destructive storm.

2. Back-to-back holiday storms for the Northeast - 2002



A woman steps in a puddle while crossing the street at Times Square in New York during a windy snowstorm that covered the tri-state area Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2002. (AP Photo/Larry Levine)





Just as parts of the Northeast were recovering from a Christmas Day storm, another punch of snow hit the same areas on New Year's Day, sparking power outages and delaying holiday travel.

While snow began to fall somewhat lightly Christmas morning in eastern New York and western New England, the storm picked up in strength throughout the day according to the NWS. By the end of the event, Albany, New York, received more than 24 inches of snow. With most of the snow falling in a 12-hour period, the storm is widely remembered for its quick and disruptive nature.

In New York City, residents and tourists also faced messy conditions. Up to 5 inches of snow was recorded within Manhattan.

A similar event occurred just a week later on New Year's Day, only icier conditions created for messier travel. Already coated with snow, trees and power lines tumbled to the ground as thick ice proved too heavy. The NWS reported that up to 15,000 area customers were without power.