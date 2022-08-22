5 Home Renovations To DIY — And 5 Worth the Money To Hire a Pro

Tempura / Getty Images

Now is a great time to give your home a little refresh by taking on those renovation projects you've been putting off. If you're handy, you may want to tackle some of these projects on your own -- but even if you think you know what you're doing, some renovation projects are better off left to the pros.

Read: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Find Out: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Here's a look at a few home renovations you can DIY, and a few you should definitely hire a professional for.

Shutterstock.com

DIY: Reseal Your Windows

If you notice air leaking through your windows, they probably need to be resealed. This is a project you can do yourself -- and for cheap.

Buy strips of self-stick rubber weather sealing -- available at most hardware stores for around $10 -- and cut the rubber into strips to fit the dimensions of your windows. This will keep air from seeping in, making it more efficient to keep your home cool during the summer and warm during the winter.

Allkindza / iStock.com

Hire a Pro: Cut Down Large Trees

Removing a large tree can be dangerous -- and potentially illegal to DIY, depending on where you live.

"In some states, it's illegal to cut down large trees if you're not an arborist or don't have [the] certification to do so," said Dan Bailey, president at Bailey's Lawn and Landscape. "If you're wanting to clear out large trees, definitely don't do it yourself. It's dangerous to yourself and your property, and in many cases, it will get you fined."

The average cost to have a tree trimmed or removed is $889, according to HomeAdvisor.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Bonita R. Cheshier / Shutterstock.com

DIY: Add New Siding to Your Home's Exterior

If you're handy, you may be able to take on this project yourself, as it doesn't require any specialized skills. The cost of siding is fairly low, so you'll save big if you don't pay extra for installation. The cost will depend on the material: aluminum siding costs between $2 and $5 per square foot, brick siding ranges in cost from $9 to $28 per square foot, and vinyl and engineered wood siding typically range between $3 and $12 per square foot, according to HomeAdvisor.

Story continues

powerofforever / Getty Images

Hire a Pro: Replace an Electrical Panel

Replacing an electrical panel can be quite dangerous, so it's a project better left to the professionals.

"This poses many dangers [to] themselves, the home and the occupants," said Christopher Haas, the owner of Haas & Sons Electric in Pasadena, Maryland. "I have seen people unknowingly hook up the ground and power wire backward, which can cause injury or death to any unsuspecting person or animal that touches the now electrified ground."

adpePhoto / Shutterstock.com

DIY: Add Vinyl Flooring

Getting your floors professionally redone can be pricey -- it costs an average of $1,951 to install new tiles, according to HomeAdvisor. But thanks to peel-and-stick vinyl flooring, this is now a project you can DIY (with a little patience required to line everything up correctly). You can find a wide variety of high-quality vinyl flooring, with wood-like, marble and tile finishes, for less than $1.50 per square foot at stores like Home Depot.

Jens_Lambert_Photography / iStock.com

Hire a Pro: Remove a Wall

It may seem like a fun project to demolish a wall, but removing a wall yourself could have dire consequences if it turns out it's load-bearing. Make sure you have a professional check the structure of your home and perform the removal so you don't make a very expensive mistake.

Liliboas / Getty Images

DIY: Plant a Tree or Garden

Many improvements to your landscaping are completely fine to DIY. However, it is best to check in with your local landscaping or garden store to find out what trees, plants and flowers are best suited for your climate.

JulNichols / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hire a Pro: Replace or Install a Water Heater

Anything that involves electricity or gas is better left to the professionals.

"You're either dealing with 220 volts of electricity or a live gas line, with the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning looming in the air," said Ralph Severson, owner of Flooring Masters and Professional Remodelers. "It is very dangerous for a DIY-inclined homeowner to do this replacement themselves."

dima_sidelnikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

DIY: Give Your Walls a Fresh Coat of Paint

Painting is a project you can tackle on your own, but don't do a rush job.

"Make sure you take your time and don't try to cut corners," said Stefania Filizola of Fixr.com, a home remodeling information website. "Tape everything. Remove the baseboards and the outlet covers. Use a primer if you're going from very dark to very light or vice versa. Take the time to cut in your edges and lay a drop cloth. As long as you don't try to rush it, you'll be in good shape."

Shutterstock.com

Hire a Pro: Repair Your Roof

"Roofing is a good example of a project that, if not done correctly, can cause leaks into your home, causing additional damage," said Bill Samuel, owner of Blue Ladder Development. "Roofing is also a dangerous job that requires specific safety gear and has a high risk of injury for someone new to the job."

The average cost for a professional roof repair is $1,038, according to HomeAdvisor.

More From GOBankingRates

Megan Craig, Sam DiSalvo and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Home Renovations To DIY — And 5 Worth the Money To Hire a Pro