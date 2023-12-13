5 hospitalized after crash between train and semi-truck

At least five people were taken to the hospital after a collision between an Amtrak train and a semi-truck in Ventura County Tuesday evening that blocked traffic and led to the temporary suspension of train service, authorities announced.

The incident occurred in Somis, an unincorporated area of Ventura County, at around 6:20 p.m. on State Route 118 at Sand Canyon Road, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the California Highway Patrol.

Video of the crash obtained by KTLA showed heavy roadway traffic in both directions as a result of the collision, along with a large response by Ventura County Firefighters who responded to the scene to help passengers safely off the train and triage those injured.

Fire officials said that the five people taken to local hospitals suffered only minor to moderate injuries.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what exactly led to the crash between the semi-truck and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, which was headed to South Los Angeles with 95 passengers and five crew members, but CHP said at least one of the train’s cars was derailed, though it was not blocking the roadway.

Just after 10 p.m., officials with Amtrak announced the suspension of the Pacific Surfliner between Moorpark and Camarillo through Wednesday morning due to the disabled train blocking the tracks. Commuters were urged to call 800-USA-Rail for reservation assistance.

CHP said that State Route 118 between Balcom Canyon Road and State Route 34 (Somis Road) was expected to be completely closed until the early morning hours of Wednesday so that crews could remove the semi-truck and make roadway repairs.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

