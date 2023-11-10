5 hospitalized in crashes involving several vehicles on PCH in Malibu
Five people were injured, one critically, in two separate crashes involving several vehicles on a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, authorities said.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down Week 10's matchups and reveals what we should actually be watching for.
Organizers of a Texas car meet temporarily banned Mustangs, Chargers, and Camaros, after several burnouts and examples of reckless driving.
This week in AI, OpenAI held the first of what will presumably be many developer conferences to come. OpenAI's GPTs provide a way for developers to build their own conversational AI systems powered by OpenAI's models and publish them on an OpenAI-hosted marketplace called the GPT Store. "We believe that if you give people better tools, they will do amazing things," Altman said.
A 2004 Chrysler Crossfire with six-speed manual transmission, found in a California wrecking yard.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in a year, capping 12 months of rocky relations between the two largest economies in the world.
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
The biggest news stories this morning: You can now buy a PS5 Slim in the US and Canada, Steam Deck OLED review, Humane’s Ai Pin costs $699.
Tech giants are sitting on big piles of cash. Media companies looking for buyers aren't likely to find them in the sector.
Jennings' on-air wisecrack irks some viewers — and it's not the first time.
Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are 4-5 and face two ranked opponents in their final three games.
Rocket Lab is waiting until Neutron is more technically mature before signing launch contracts with customers, CEO Peter Beck told investors on Wednesday. The statements provided an inside look on how the space company is thinking about bringing the Neutron next-gen launch vehicle to market – and the lessons learned from selling its first rocket, Electron. “Until a vehicle is proven and flying, any launch contract that you can sign is basically worthless,” Beck said during a third quarter earnings call.
Tumblr, a flailing social media site from a bygone era, may be run by a skeleton crew from now on. An alleged internal memo from parent company Automattic has made the rounds on social platforms, stating it has “not gotten the expected results from our effort.”
An executive at Google-owned Waymo stood firm on the safety benefits of self-driving cars as concerns linger over autonomous vehicles.
As Thanksgiving approaches and millions of Americans gear up for holiday travel, Dr. Mandy Cohen shares her tips.
Archer Aviation, the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle startup, has partnered with India's travel and hospitality conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises to launch an all-electric air taxi service in the country in 2026. If successful, it would make the South Asian nation its second international market outside the U.S. to experience its ambitious air taxi operations after the United Arab Emirates. Both companies said Thursday that the service, subject to regulatory approvals and clearances, will be "cost-competitive with ground transportation" and improve urban mobility in the world's most populous country with low-noise electric air taxis.
Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs too.
According to a leaked memo, Tumblr's longterm financial woes have reached a breaking point. Aside from a skeleton crew of essential workers in departments like trust and safety, the majority of Tumblr’s 139 workers will be reassigned to other products at parent company Automattic, which employs around 1,900 people. CEO Matt Mullenweg acknowledged the memo on his own Tumblr blog, where he is responding to questions from the site’s users.
Ridepanda launched in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer micromobility platform, a marketplace for high-quality e-scooters and e-bikes. The founders, alumni at shared micromobility companies Lime, Bird and Scoot, sensed the shift away from shared and toward small electric vehicle ownership and wanted to capitalize on it. Within a couple of years of managing supply chains, providing maintenance to customers across a range of brands and dealing with customer service nationwide, the founders realized D2C was actually a hard business to be in.
"I learned very quickly that being a mom takes time and it is a labor of love," says East.
Enter Heali, a new startup launching out of stealth with a personalized platform to eliminate the guesswork for people who want to treat and manage their health conditions using evidence-based nutrition protocols. Company co-founder and CEO Kyle Dardashti knows firsthand how difficult it is to start the nutrition journey. “I’ve had Crohn’s disease since I was 15 years old,” Dardashti told TechCrunch.