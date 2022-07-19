5 hospitalized after man intentionally drove Jeep into restaurant, Alabama cops say

Six patrons of an Alabama restaurant were taken to a hospital after a man drove his Jeep through the front window, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

It happened Sunday, July 17, at La Gran Fiesta, a Mexican restaurant in south Tuscaloosa, and police have a 30-year-old suspect in custody.

“Investigators learned that (he) had been drinking inside the restaurant before he left and drove through the front windows. We believe the crash was intentional,” police said in a news release.

“Victims suffered varying degrees of injuries, including some with broken bones, but none that were life-threatening. ... A sixth person who was in the restaurant was later transported to (a hospital) to receive treatment related to stress from the situation,” police said.

Identities of the injured were not released and police did not say if they had any relation to the driver.

The suspect fled the restaurant after the crash, but was captured about a half-mile away after his Jeep “collided with two vehicles” near an elementary school, officials said.

He has been charged with “five counts of third-degree assault as well as DUI,” officials said.

Investigators have not released details of any possible motive.

