5-hour Dayton standoff ends when man wanted in Minnesota climbs down from roof

Jun. 23—Dayton police and a SWAT team responded to a house Tuesday in Dayton where a nude man wanted on felony warrants out of Minnesota was on the roof and refused to come down for hours.

The man climbed down a Dayton Fire Department ladder shortly before 5 p.m. after he had been on the roof for about five hours. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police responded to the house near the intersection of North Euclid and Superior avenues to help Minnesota law enforcement officers find the man, Dayton police Lt. Matt Beavers said during a press briefing during the incident.

"He was able to flee from the officers when they arrived on scene," said Beavers said. "[He] made it inside the house and shut the door."

When the man went inside, a dog came out and charged at police.

"[Police] did fire one shot and struck the dog," Beavers said. "The dog was removed by the (Montgomery County) Animal Resource Center. It was very alive and very vibrant when it was removed."

As one point, the man, who was not identified, went to the roof of the home and refused to come down.

Dayton police's SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, along with Dayton fire crews and a caseworker.

Beavers said the man's family said he suffered from mental health issues in the past.

Multiple people gathered outside and expressed concerns that police would injure the man. Some people asked whether they could film the incident, to which Beavers said, "Absolutely."

He added that more of the officers on the scene have body cameras on and that multiple cruisers positioned around the home have dash cameras.

"There's nothing to hide here," he said. "He's not going to be harmed when he does come down. We've called the fire department in. We've stationed a bucket ladder on the roof so that when he is ready he can either go in the window that he came out of or he can step on that bucket and he can be secured and lowered down by the fire department."

Superior Avenue was closed from Kumler to St. Agnes avenues while police were on the scene.