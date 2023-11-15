These 5 House Republicans from Arizona voted against bill to keep federal government open

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 336-95 to pass a two-step government funding bill Tuesday, with five Arizona Republicans opposed to the measure.

The Senate has the rest of the week to pass the measure to avert a partial government shutdown on Saturday.

The measure funds part of the federal government through mid-January and the rest through early February, meaning lawmakers still must agree on long-term funding.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert of Arizona were among the 93 Republicans who voted against the measure. Just two House Democrats opposed it.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., and the state's three House Democrats, Reps. Ruben Gallego, Greg Stanton and Raúl Grijalva, all voted for the bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had to work with Democrats when some members of his party would not go along with his plans. That is the same political move that just three weeks ago cost the previous House speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., his job.

This time, Johnson appeared on track for a temporarily better outcome. His approach, which the Senate is expected to approve by week’s end, effectively pushes a final showdown over government funding to the new year.

The plan temporarily funds some federal agencies to Jan. 19 and others to Feb. 2. It’s a continuing resolution, or CR, that comes without any of the deep cuts conservatives have demanded all year. It also fails to include President Joe Biden’s request for nearly $106 billion for Ukraine, Israel, border security and other supplemental funds.

“Failing to include any spending cuts and continuing to fund the entire Biden-Pelosi woke agenda that is destroying our country, driving our nation’s debt dangerously closer to $34 trillion and crushing American families with historically high inflation is not something I could support," Gosar said in a written statement after the vote.

