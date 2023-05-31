5 hurt in 2 shootings, Stockton police hush-hush on Memorial Day crimes

Police tape surrounds a crime scene.

Stockton police are searching for the shooters in two separate incidents that left five people hurt on Memorial Day.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police said. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Chapman Oak Drive after multiple shots were fired just west of Oakmoore Golf Course.

Three people were shot during a fight, according to police. No motive was given. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't give any information on a possible suspect or if the shooting was gang-related.

Just hours later, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers rushed to the 300 block of West Third Street after receiving a call about another shooting just south of Edison High School.

Officers found two men, 24 and 27, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately known. Again, police didn't give a description of the shooter or a motive that may have spurred the confrontation.

The shootings come nearly two weeks after Mayor Kevin Lincoln's State of the City address, where he spoke about violence impacting young people in Stockton.

Lincoln shared data from the Office of Violence Prevention, which showed that individuals 16 to 29 have been disproportionately impacted by violence in Stockton, accounting for 48% of this year's homicides.

"As a community, we must do better, and it starts at home. True change begins in the environments that each and every one of us finds ourselves in on a daily basis," Lincoln said. "The trauma that impacts these families and these young people continue on for generations."

