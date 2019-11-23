The 5 impeachment witnesses who locked down the Democrats' case against Trump

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to New York, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Five days of impeachment inquiry hearings, held over the past two weeks, concluded Thursday.

The public heard from 12 people who testified about President Donald Trump's efforts to strongarm a critical ally into delivering political dirt while holding up vital military aid and a White House meeting.

But five witnesses stood out in their ability to speak to every facet of what some have dubbed "Ukrainegate": the phone call, cover-up, quid pro quo, and smear campaign against a career diplomat.

Those officials are Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council; Bill Taylor, the US's chief envoy in Ukraine; Gordon Sondland, the US's ambassador to the EU; Laura Cooper, a deputy secretary at the Defense Department; and Marie Yovanovitch, the US's former ambassador to Ukraine.

Scroll down to read how each official offered groundbreaking testimony in the impeachment inquiry confirming every aspect of the Ukraine scandal.

House Democrats called these witnesses forward to help them make the case in the impeachment inquiry that the president abused his power by using his public office for private gain.

The controversy at the heart of the investigation, dubbed "Ukrainegate" by some, broadly consists of four chapters:

The phone call on July 25 that Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over the latter's involvement with the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings. Trump also asked Zelensky to investigate a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting it was Ukraine, not Russia, that meddled in the 2016 election.

on July 25 that Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over the latter's involvement with the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings. Trump also asked Zelensky to investigate a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting it was Ukraine, not Russia, that meddled in the 2016 election. The cover-up , in which White House officials and lawyers scrambled to bury transcripts of the phone call on a top-secret codeword server because they feared they'd just witnessed the president commit a crime. Namely, asking a foreign power to interfere in domestic political affairs.

, in which White House officials and lawyers scrambled to bury transcripts of the phone call on a top-secret codeword server because they feared they'd just witnessed the president commit a crime. Namely, asking a foreign power to interfere in domestic political affairs. The quid pro quo , which showed the phone call was just one data point in a months-long campaign to pressure Ukraine to publicly commit to the investigations while freezing military aid and holding up a White House meeting that Zelensky desperately wanted.

, which showed the phone call was just one data point in a months-long campaign to pressure Ukraine to publicly commit to the investigations while freezing military aid and holding up a White House meeting that Zelensky desperately wanted. The smear campaign against a widely respected US ambassador who was forced out and publicly embarrassed because she refused to help the president and his allies in their shadow policy campaign with respect to Ukraine.

The dozen fact witnesses Congress heard from were able to speak to all of these in varying degrees.

But four nonpartisan career diplomats and national security officials and one Trump-allied ambassador, in particular, stood out in helping Democrats make their entire case against the president.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Vindman is the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council and a Purple Heart recipient. He directly listened in on Trump's July 25 phone call and described it to Congress as being "inappropriate" because it consisted of none of the foreign policy talking points Trump had been given and instead veered off into domestic political territory. The military veteran also testified about the White House's subsequent efforts to cover up the details of the call. He said he informed the NSC's top lawyer, John Eisenberg, of what he'd heard on the call immediately after, and that Eisenberg told him not to relay a word about it to anyone else. After the White House reconstructed a rough summary of the call, Vindman realized it contained significant omissions. Specifically, it left out one of Trump's mentions of former Vice President Joe Biden and corruption, and Zelensky's specific mention of Burisma Holdings. Vindman testified that he tried to correct the rough transcript to include those phrases, but they never made it in.



Bill Taylor Taylor is the US's ambassador to Ukraine, and he testified at length about the quid pro quo in which Trump tried to leverage US foreign policy for personal gain. He offered a significant new detail that he didn't provide during his closed-door testimony. Specifically, Taylor revealed that a member of his staff overheard a phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the US's ambassador to the EU, on July 26 in which Trump asked Sondland about the status of "the investigations." Sondland, according to Taylor, told Trump the Ukrainians were ready to move forward. After the call, Taylor's staffer asked Sondland what Trump thought of Ukraine, and Sondland said "Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which [Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani] was pressing for." This detail is hugely significant for a few reasons. First, it undercuts Trump's claim that he "hardly know[s]" Sondland. Second, it shows Trump's personal involvement in the Ukraine pressure campaign. Taylor also vividly detailed the divergence between the "regular" and "irregular" foreign policy channels with respect to Ukraine. The regular channel, which Taylor was a part of, consisted of routine foreign policy and diplomacy in the country, which is a critical US ally. The irregular channel consisted of bullying Ukraine into acceding to Trump's demands. This channel, according to Taylor and other witnesses, was spearheaded by Giuliani, Sondland, the US's former Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker, the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and the outgoing energy secretary Rick Perry.



Gordon Sondland Sondland was Trump's man in the middle of the Ukraine saga. A wealthy hotel magnate, Sondland was given the ambassadorship after donating $1 million to the president's inaugural committee. His status as a Trump ally made it all the more devastating when he testified in no uncertain terms that the president engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine. "Members of this Committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a 'quid pro quo?" Sondland said. "As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes." Sondland also testified that "everyone" was in the loop on Trump's pressure campaign. He threw top brass across the government — from the president, the vice president, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former national security adviser John Bolton, and more — under the bus in his groundbreaking testimony.



