Only about 150 companies are reporting earnings this week but those include many of the big-name retailers along with some other popular tech and financial services companies.

These are the 5 companies that the Street will be following this week. It includes 2 Brazilian financial services companies and data companies.

Can they continue to beat the estimate?

5 Important Earnings Charts

1. PagSeguro PAGS is a Brazilian financial services company that went IPO in 2018. It hasn’t missed since 2018 which is a nice track record. Shares broke out to new highs in 2019 but have since given up some of that rally. Is this a buying opportunity?

2. Anaplan PLAN also hasn’t missed since its 2018 IPO. This connected planning company also hit new highs in 2019 but has trended lower in recent months. Time to get in?

3. Splunk SPLK hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2016. Shares are up 20% year-to-date, which is under performing the S&P 500. Will another beat send these shares into a new breakout?

4. StoneCo STNE is the Brazilian financial technology firm which is in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. It went IPO in 2018, missed in its first quarter, and has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares are up 89% year-to-date. Can they continue to rally?

5. Gap GPS has missed just 3 times in the last 5 years but shares are at 5-year lows. It’s in the middle of a management change, with the CEO having just resigned. The company has already released its same-store-sales for the quarter. Shares are down 34% year-to-date. Is this the bottom or can it get worse?

