5 inches of snow reported Tuesday in Jamestown

Feb. 27—JAMESTOWN — A winter storm prompted no-travel advisories on Tuesday, Feb. 27, by the North Dakota Department of Transportation in Stutsman County and other counties in eastern and south central North Dakota.

The North Dakota State Hospital reported 5 inches of snow in Jamestown with a moisture content of 0.15 inch as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Stutsman County and area counties were under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Bismarck. The winter weather advisory issued until 6 p.m. said there would be snow and blowing snow, with additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

In addition to Stutsman, the advisory included Pierce, Wells, Foster, Kidder, SIoux, Emmons, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh and Dickey counties, the weather service said. The weather service said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, with occasional near-blizzard conditions being possible. Conditions would impact the morning and evening commutes, the weather service said.

Jamestown Public Schools along with some businesses and government agencies closed due to weather conditions.

Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police for the Jamestown Police Department, said only one accident had been reported.

"Since daylight, visibility's a little bit better," he said of conditions in the city. "The wind is still blowing but it's not as bad. I don't think visibility's too big of an issue. ... Within the city, it's driveable, just got to drive for the conditions.

"There is quite a bit of snow out there so, we've had a few people get stuck on inclines," he added.

He recommended people drive for the conditions.

"It is very icy once ... you get underneath the snow, it is icy, and so just have to drive for the conditions and give yourself extra time to stop and be visible," Blinsky said.

He said when people are passing on streets with multiple lanes such as Mill Hill, Hospital Hill and 10th Street, "It does create quite a bit of snow fog, so just be cautious when motorists are passing one another."