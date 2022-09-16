5 All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts To Visit This Winter

Let’s face it: Winter is a long season. The best way to recover from the busy holiday season is to get out of town to an amazing all-inclusive resort where you can relax and recharge.

Whether you live in a cold climate and are craving warmth or reside somewhere with high temperatures year round and want to experience traditional winter weather, there’s a luxury resort ready and waiting to cater to your every need.

When you think all-inclusive resort, you might assume you have to jet out of the country, but there are actually plenty of luxurious options right here in the U.S. Here’s a look at five incredible properties — with prices based on double occupancy — for stays Feb. 16-23, 2023.

Castle Hot Springs (Arizona)

Average weekly rate: From $14,966.

An oasis in the Sonoran Desert, Castle Hot Springs is located in Morristown, Arizona. In addition to relaxing in the stunning desert hot springs, some of the activities on the resort’s winter calendar include yoga, a canyon hike, guided archery, a history tour, a gong sound bath ceremony and a farm tour.

Your nightly room rate includes a farm fresh gourmet breakfast, lunch and five-course tasting menu for dinner, along with all associated gratuities — alcohol is not included. All resort service charges are also factored into this rate, so you won’t face any unpleasant surprises at checkout.

Note: All guests must be at least 16 years old.

The Lodge at Woodloch (Pennsylvania)

Average weekly rate: From $10,121.

Leave the kids at home and enjoy much-needed relaxation at The Lodge at Woodloch, a destination spa resort located in Hawley, Pennsylvania, in the Poconos. All packages include three gourmet meals per night, a host of activities and access to lush spa amenities.

When booking, you’ll choose from the Complete Spa Plan — featuring a $170 spa credit per person per night — or the Intro to Spa Plan (spa services are a la carte).

Classes and activity schedules aren’t typically finalized and released until the first week of the month prior to your stay. However, with more than 35 unique classes and offerings per day, you’ll certainly find more than a few that pique your interest.

Twin Farms (Vermont)

Average weekly rate: From $19,474.

An adults-only retreat — ages 14 and up — in Barnard, Vermont, Twin Farms is located approximately 90 minutes from Burlington and situated on 300 acres of Vermont countryside.

All meals, fine wines and spirits, activities and equipment are included with your stay. Select cabins are dog-friendly at an additional fee. Enjoy activities such as skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, yoga and wellness classes. You can bathe in the Japanese furo, grab a local Vermont brew at Twigg’s Pub and even take advantage of same-day laundry service.

When it’s time to eat, delight your taste buds with locally sourced ingredients and seasonal menus. Enjoy wine pairings with lunch and dinner and the element of surprise with the latter, as menus are non-existent.

*This rate is based on double occupancy for stays Feb. 2-9, 2023.

Blackberry Farm (Tennessee)

Average weekly rate: $9,952.

Nestled into the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm is a 4,200-acre, family-friendly retreat in Walland, Tennessee, that is equipped with 68 guest accommodations. Rates include pantry snacks and three meals per day.

Feast on gourmet local fare, featuring haute cuisine and dishes rooted deep in the Smoky Mountain heritage. Beer from the Blackberry Farm Brewery, as well as wine and cocktails, also are available with meals but not included in the price.

For a winter visit, you likely won’t want to use the outdoor pool and tennis/pickleball courts, but you can enjoy the fitness center and leisure hiking. For an additional charge, there’s no shortage of other activities to take part in — massages, yoga sessions, guided hikes, carriage rides, geocaching, wine and spirit tastings and babysitting services.

The Ranch at Rock Creek (Montana)

Average weekly rate: $17,220**

Located in Philipsburg, Montana, The Ranch at Rock Creek is a secluded paradise situated on 10 square miles of wild land. This family-friendly resort offers many winter activities at no additional fee, including cross-country skiing, hiking, snowmobiling, downhill skiing and snowboarding, ice skating, horseback riding, sledding and wildlife viewing.

You’ll also enjoy daily breakfast, lunch, hors d’oeuvres and dinner — plus unlimited premium beer, wine and spirits. After an action-packed day, spend your evening in the Silver Dollar Saloon, which offers nightly entertainment for all ages.

**This rate is based on double occupancy for stays Feb. 9-16, 2023.

