5 indicted for fraud loan scheme; lead defendant faces charge used for first time in Maryland

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland announced that a grand jury indicted five people for a fraud scheme meant to obtain over $35 million from financial institutions.

The lead defendant, Mehul “Mike” Ramesh Khatiwala, 41, of Voorhees, N.J., faces a continuing financial crimes enterprise charge, also known as the financial crime kingpin statute. This is the first time this statute has been charged in Maryland.

The five people involved are being charged with bank fraud, making false statements to financial institutions and money laundering.

According to the 31-count indictment, Khatiwala was the owner of two hotel management and loan brokerage companies in Mount Laural.

Co-defendant Jennifer Watkins, 47, of Marlton, N.J., was a project coordinator for a hotel consulting and loan brokerage company in Marlton.

Rajendra Parkih, 63, of Monroe, N.J., another defendant, was an owner of one of Khatiwala’s businesses.

A fourth defendant, Rebecca Cohn, 36, of Fallston, Md., was a settlement and title processor for a real estate title company in Owings Mills, Md.

Rajnikant I. Patel, 59, of North Brunswick, N.J. — the fifth defendant — worked as a manager of a convenience store owned by Parkih.

From Aug. 2018 to Feb. 2020, the defendants conspired to obtain loan proceeds to buy and sell hotels in a hotel flipping scheme. They made misrepresentations and omissions to financial institutions during the loan application process regarding their identities, relationships with each other and the nature and amount of equity injected by the borrows.

Khatiwala, Parikh and Watkins are alleged to have created shell companies using Patel and a co-conspirator as the straw owners, then had them buy hotel properties in the name of the companies. At the same time, they solicited investors – including family members – and created other companies to serve as the “buyers,” so they could resell the hotels at a higher price.

Khatiwala, Parikh, Watkins and Cohn submitted documents needed by financial institutions to determine whether the buyers qualified for loans; fraudulently diverted the buyers’ equity injections to make down payments on hotels contracted by shell companies; submitted the same wire transfer records as support for equity injections; and submitted false bank statements and wire transfers.

All of the defendants face a maximum of 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

If convicted, Khatiwala faces a sentence anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

Khatiwala, Parikh, Watkins and Cohn also face a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each count of making a false statement to a financial institution.

