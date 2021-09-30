5 indicted in shooting death of 4-year-old Tampa girl

TAMPA — A grand jury has indicted five people in the Aug. 22 slaying of Suni Bell, a 4-year-old Tampa girl shot to death from another car as she was riding on East Hillsborough Avenue.

All five of the suspects have been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, Tampa police said in a news release.

They were identified as Zvante Sampson, 30; Quandarious Hammond, 28; Jaylin Bedward, 22; James Denson, 24; and Andrew Thompson, 22.

The indictment accuses all five of first-degree murder in the slaying of Suni, attempted first-degree murder on a different victim in the case, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into a vehicle.

In addition, Hammond and Sampson are charged with attempted murder on a third victim in the case, and Hammond, Thompson, and Denson are charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.

Suni was riding in a silver sedan on Hillsborough near 43rd Street about 9 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle drew up alongside and began firing, police said. The car crashed into a pole and her mother later realized the girl had been shot. Suni was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Police have released little information about the slaying but it didn’t appear Suni Bell was the target. They credited the work of department detectives with developing enough evidence to take the case to a grand jury.

“Today’s indictment represents a significant step forward in the effort to hold Suni’s killers accountable and deliver justice for her and her family,” the news release said. “Tampa Police and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office will continue their work to identify and prosecute everyone involved.”

Detectives believe others may have been involved in this case and continue to ask the public for help. Anyone with information was asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1.800.873.TIPS.