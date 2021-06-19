5 injured in 2 Colorado shootings

Five people were injured in two shootings at and near a Colorado Springs mall overnight, police said.

In the first attack Friday night, three people under the age of 18 were struck and taken to a hospital with "serious but non life-threatening" injuries, Colorado Springs police tweeted.

Injuries in a second attack on three people in a vehicle parked outside a nearby Boston Market were not revealed by police. Only two of the three were injured, police said.

It started when authorities fielded a 9 p.m. report of shots fired at a "carnival" at The Citadel, a mall, leading to the discovery of two of the three initial victims.

The third victim in that initial attack had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

That violence appears to have involved "a disturbance between two known groups of people," police said.

While at that scene, officers received reports about the second shooting outside the Boston Market, they said. The restaurant is across the street from The Citadel.

"At this time it is unknown if these two incidents are related," police said.

No suspects were reported to be in custody, and the motive for both attacks was still under investigation.