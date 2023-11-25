5 injured, 61,000 left without power after Russia’s massive overnight drone attack on Ukraine

Damage to main overhead and distribution lines in country’s central regions reported by state power grid operator UkrEnergo

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv after last night’s massive Russian drone attack, DTEK, Ukraine’s largest commercial energy company, reported on Telegram on Nov. 25.

The attack left 16,000 homes without power in Kyiv Oblast, including 151 residential buildings, 75 private houses and 12 institutions in the capital.

Some 296 families remain without electricity in Kyiv’s Vyzhhorod district.

Repair efforts are underway.

Targeting civilian infrastructure during a war, including energy infrastructure, is a war crime.

Engineers are assessing the damaged power grid in Kyiv which let to emergency outages, Yasno power company CEO Serhiy Kovalenko wrote on Facebook, promising to report possible timelines to restore the power.

The damage to the main overhead lines and distribution lines of regional power companies in the central regions of the country was reported by Ukraine's state power grid operator UkrEnergo.

Emergency repairs are underway.

Ukrainians are urged not to overload the grid and to use electrical appliances sparingly and carefully to avoid damage.

The Energy Ministry reported a power outage affecting 77 buildings and 120 facilities in Kyiv. Efforts are underway to restore the power.

Ukraine was attacked overnight by a record number of 75 Russian Shahed-131/136 drones, with 71 intercepted by Air Defense Forces. More than 60 attacked Kyiv and its approach, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram on Nov. 25.

Five people were injured in the attack, including an 11-year-old child. The air raid lasted for six hours and was the fourth on the capital this month, the Kyiv City Military Administration said. Russian forces used kamikaze drones, continuously altering their courses during the prolonged assault.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine