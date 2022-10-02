5 injured across 3 separate shootings in Seattle early Sunday morning

Seattle police report that five people were injured across three unrelated shootings overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The first shooting took place in the 4300 block of University Way Northeast, in the same area where a driving fleeing a Saturday incident had hit and killed a pedestrian just a day prior.

Reports of shots fired on Sunday were received at 1 a.m., where witnesses say that a man “outside of a well-known bar” got into a fight with another man and fired as many as five rounds, injuring four people, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were unable to find the suspect.

The next shooting was responded to an hour and a half later, following a shots fired report a few blocks southeast of Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District. Twenty-nine shell casings, two live rounds, and bullet fragments were found by officers at the scene, while four vehicles and two buildings were hit by the gunfire. There were no reported injuries from the incident, nor were any suspects identified.

The third shooting was within minutes of the second near Smith Tower along 2nd Avenue. After initially failing to find victims or witnesses, police say that a man walked into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then interviewed by officers, telling them that he was “shot by an unknown man” after trying to break up a fight.

No arrests have been made in all three of these incidents. SPD is asking that anyone with information call the department’s tip line at (206) 233-5000.