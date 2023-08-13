5 injured after boat fire at yacht club in Braintree

Five people were injured after a boat caught fire at the Metropolitan Yacht Club in Braintree, Saturday afternoon.

According to Braintree Fire Captain Leone, a call came in Saturday morning regarding a boat fire at the yacht club’s dock.

A retired Braintree police officer noticed the raging fire and used his personal boat to pull the enflamed boat away from the dock and into open water. His quick thinking likely saved the marina, Leone says.

There were 10 people on board the boat when it caught fire, six adults and four children. Five people in the group had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, two of which also suffered burns Leone says.

While the fire is still under investigation, officials say it likely began due to an electrical issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

