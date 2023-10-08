5 injured after car hit by Plant City police officer responding to call

Five people were injured Saturday night after a Plant City police officer who was responding to a call hit a vehicle they were riding in, the police department said in a news release.

The officer was driving an unmarked vehicle when the crash occurred at the intersection of North Park Road and East Cherry Street, the news release states.

The news release said the people in the car were taken to Lakeland Regional Health with injuries that were not considered life threatening. The officer was not injured.

The release said the Plant City Police Department Traffic Management Unit is conducting a traffic crash investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can call the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

No other details were immediately released.