5 injured in crash, 2 teens facing DUI charges

Two drivers in their late teens are facing charges after crashing their vehicles after allegedly drinking underage at a local bar, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

The sheriff department said the crash happened on Capac Road in Berlin Township during the early morning hours of Saturday.

The sheriff department said the drivers, who are 18 and 19 years old, were both driving pickups from a local bar when one went to pass the other. The trucks crashed and both left the roadway, rolling multiple times.

Out of the six involved in the crash, three were ejected and five were transported to McLaren Lapeer hospital, according to the sheriff department. One male was found pinned under the truck but sustained minor injuries. Another male was unconscious and was transported to Beaumont Royal Oak due to the extent of his injuries where he remains on a ventilator.

It is believed that all parties involved had been at a local bar where they allegedly were being served alcohol after producing fake ID’s, the sheriff department said. The sheriff department also turned over information to the Liquor Control Commission.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was charged with Operating while Intoxicated third causing serious injury and the other driver has been charged with Operating while Intoxicated.

Further details have not been released.

