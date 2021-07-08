5 injured during brawl, shooting between biker gangs in Johnston County, police say

Five men have been hospitalized with injuries after a Wednesday night dispute at a biker club in Johnston County resulted in one person shot and four others beaten and cut by weapons, police said.

A Clayton police officer responded to a call about a fight at Cleveland Draft House at 461 Shotwell Road. Shortly after arriving around 10 p.m., the officer found the injured men in the parking lot and offered help before Johnston County EMS arrived to treat them.

Four of the men were found “severely beaten” in the head and face, according to the news release. Police say they belonged to the Pagans motorcycle club. A fifth man was shot in the upper thigh, and police say he is member of the Red Devils club, police said.

The fight between the members began in an outside patio and ended up in the parking lot, police said.

The men have been hospitalized and no arrests have been made yet.

“There’s a big biker brawl outside my back door. At least one person’s been shot,” an employee of the restaurant told dispatchers in the 911 call, according to WRAL. “There’s a bunch of bikers beating [him] up. They’re beating him up bad.”

The four men who were beaten are identified as Kenneth John Keisler, 49, of Wendell; Charles Joseph Nagy, 48, of Richmond, Va.; Joddy Lee Grider, 50, of Clayton; and Michael Earl Neibert, 44, of Raleigh.

The man who was shot is identified as Dalton Emmanuel Lapierre, 26, of Clayton.

Authorities seized a motorcycle and a pickup truck during an investigation along with numerous firearms and blunt force instruments believed to have been used in the assaults, according to a police news release.

Clayton Police detectives are actively investigating and identifying witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Clayton Police at 919-553-4611.