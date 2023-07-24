5 injured in shooting at Hillsborough bar, sheriff says

Five people were shot early Sunday morning at a party that was being held at a Hillsborough County bar, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies said they were called to Tally Ho Bar Lounge & Grill, 7402 N 56th Street, just after 3 a.m. Sunday after there were reports of a shooting.

“When deputies arrived, they found a large group of people at that location for a party organized by the business,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “No victims were found at the crime scene, but five people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at different local hospitals. Those five victims were tied to the party at the bar.”

Sheriff’s officials said detectives with the Gunfire Response Investigations Team are investigating the possibility that there was more than one shooter. They are interviewing witnesses and “working with local businesses to gather information,” the news release states.

No arrests had been reported as of Monday morning.

“It is disheartening to hear that the lives of so many people were jeopardized because a few people think the way to solve their problems is with violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff’s office (813)-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.