5 injured in shooting on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street

New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning.

Five people were injured in the shooting, which broke out around 3 a.m.

It’s unclear if all five were shot, and their conditions have not been made public.

One person is in custody, but police did not specify whether he or she is believed to be the shooter.

The shooting, captured on Earth Cam, which maintains constant footage of the famed French Quarter destination, showed dozens of people fleeing from the corner of Bourbon and Orleans streets.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson responded to the scene, but did not speak to reporters, according to WWLTV.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.