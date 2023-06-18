5 injured in shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub, police say

5 injured in shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a mass shooting that happened outside a nightclub.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot at 3:10 a.m. Sunday at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road.

We have a crew gathering information at the scene and will have the latest on this breaking news story on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have confirmed that five people have been shot. Their conditions have not been released.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: