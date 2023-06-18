5 injured in shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub, police say
DeKalb County police are investigating a mass shooting that happened outside a nightclub.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot at 3:10 a.m. Sunday at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road.
Police have confirmed that five people have been shot. Their conditions have not been released.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Police have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone was taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
