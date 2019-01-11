5 Instagram tools to help you boost your following and engagement

No matter how fervently we beg them, Instagram refuses to budge on their stance of NOT reverting to the chronological news feed. The algorithm is here to stay, folks, and there's nothing we can do about it.

You could swear off the platform altogether (we know you can't, let's be honest here), or just embrace it for what it is and abide by the rules of the Insta game.

Should you choose the latter, you'll find the five tools and courses below that are useful for getting the most out of the social media platform for work and play. Oh, and all of them are on sale, too — you're welcome.

When you're a business owner trying to balance a million different responsibilities, you probably don't have the extra bandwidth to squeeze in social media management. With PostFly, you can automate liking, commenting, and posting content, so you have one less task to think about. It allows you to schedule unlimited posts with the intuitive drag and drop tool, follow users within your target audience, and auto-like content that is relevant to your interests. You can also use it to automate re-posting content based on predetermined filters.

You may have mastered the art of creating the most likable Instagram post, but how about building a follow-worthy brand? In this course targeted to entrepreneurs, you'll learn the secret sauce to accruing thousands of new followers. You'll get to grips with the different strategies for building a strong brand, as well as explore tested and proven techniques for monetizing your flourishing Instagram activity.

Few things are more disappointing than getting meager likes on a post you worked so hard fabricating. You chose the perfect filter, crafted a witty caption, and curated the relevant hashtags, but your followers aren't impressed. If you use Savvant, though, not only will you get the engagement you deserve, you'll also be supplied with creative insights that will help you elevate your Instagram game. Specially engineered to enhance your creativity, it will help you pick the best imagery to post, write the most engaging accompanying copy, and choose the most effective hashtags, filters, and keywords. Brands that have used Savvant in the past — Sony, AOL, and Compassion International, among others — have increased their engagement by up to five times.