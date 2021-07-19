5 insults Trump hurled at fellow Republicans in upcoming book

Mitch McConnell. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump hasn't slowed down when it comes to insulting people since leaving the White House.

In an excerpt from Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker's upcoming book I Alone Can Fix It published Monday by Vanity Fair, the journalists highlighted several moments from their hours-long March interview with Trump during which he tore into some of his least favorite Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to get the worst of it. "He's a stupid person," Trump reportedly said. "I don't think he's smart enough." Trump also referred to the senator as a "knucklehead" for not eliminating the filibuster, and said he has "no personality."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who didn't cave to Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him in large part because of voter fraud in the state, was described by Trump as a "terrible Republican" who "did everything he could to block voter integrity."

Trump went on to label moderate GOP Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) a "lightweight," and referred to both Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former House Speaker Paul Ryan as RINOs (Republicans In Name Only), though the latter got hit with a "super-RINO."

And amid all that, Trump still somehow managed to bring up the late Sen. John McCain unprompted. McCain, Trump told Rucker and Leonnig, "was a bad guy ... a bully and a nasty guy ... a lot of people disliked him." Read the full excerpt at Vanity Fair.

