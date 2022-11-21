Here are 5 interesting government jobs open right now in Kentucky and what they pay

If you’re considering applying for a government job in Kentucky, there are plenty of options. Agencies like the tourism cabinet, environmental cabinet and education cabinet are hiring for a variety of roles.

As of Nov. 17, Kentucky’s job listing site had more than 400 state government positions posted within 100 miles of the Lexington area. Here are five interesting, unique opportunities currently accepting applications.

Program Coordinator

Hiring agency: Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet

Salary: $34,606.80 to $51,269.52

Location: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (1 Sportsman’s Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601)

Program Coordinator duties include:

Manages the Kentucky Wild program’s marketing, public relations, membership commitments and fulfillment.

Develops relationships with various communities to recruit Kentucky Wild program brand ambassadors on an ongoing basis.

Coordinates with Kentucky Wild team on various citizen scientist activities.

Builds, help manage and grows the Kentucky Wild membership program.

Be digitally savvy and have experience using software such as Microsoft 365 tools and social media planning calendars.

The application for this position closes at 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

Environmental Control Manager

Hiring agency: Energy & Environment Cabinet; Department for Environmental Protection

Salary: $63,920.20 to $75,051.60

Location: 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601 (Listing also says: “The agency may authorize the selected candidate to telecommute. The agency may terminate or modify the telecommuting arrangement at any time.”)

Duties for this position include:

Plan, assign and supervise section supervisors within the underground storage tank branch.

Assist section supervisors with ensuring regulatory requirements are being met at underground storage tank facilities and sites.

Supervise the employees in the branch, including but not limited to approving/denying leave requests, approving time sheets, providing coaching to employees, completing employee evaluations, etc.

The application for environmental control manager closes at 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

Park Worker II

Hiring agency: Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet

Salary: $11.02 to $16.32 per hour

Location: P.O. Box 66, Mount Olivet, KY 41064 (Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park)

Some of the required duties include:

Greet guests in a courteous and professional manner

Receive, confirm and cancel reservations of guests over the phone and in person

Post charges and payments to guest accounts

Check guests in/out in a friendly, efficient and courteous manner

Answer guest’s inquiries on the phone and in person

General cleaning of the front desk area

Work with staff from other departments

Other duties of a hotel front desk operation as assigned

Must be willing to work all shifts

The application for park worker II closes at 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

Student Development Associate

Hiring agency: Education & Labor Cabinet, Department of Education

Salary: $30,321.84

Location: 303 South Second St., Danville, KY 40422

Key responsibilities include:

Supervise students in the dorm to maintain accountability for student’s whereabouts, safety and welfare.

Escort and supervise students to cafeteria, recreational activities and school-sponsored events.

Provide tutoring and homework assistance to students with varying learning styles, abilities and motivational levels.

Plan outings and educational programs to reinforce life skills and American Sign Language/English mastery.

Supervise athletic practices, games and other school functions as needed.

Perform other duties as assigned

The application for student development associate closes at 7 p.m. Nov. 26.

Building and Apartment Maintenance Instructor

(Kentucky Tech Instructor Rank III)

Hiring agency: Education & Labor Cabinet, Department of Education

Salary: $3,479.18

Location: 1097 N. Highway 11, Manchester, KY 40962

Responsibilities include:

Teaches occupational preparatory classes within a career and technical education program.

Performs other duties as required.

The application for this position closes at 7 p.m. Nov. 25.

You can search for more Kentucky state government job opportunities online.

Do you have a question about employment in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky for or email ask@herald-leader.com.