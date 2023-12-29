5 investigations, special projects in 2023 from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The staff at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal took on numerous projects this year to help the Lubbock community stay apprised of deeper, impactful issues facing our community.

From 2023, here are five projects, investigations and series the A-J published.

Texas Tech Centennial Special Section

A few months before the university's centennial birthday in February 2023, the A-J staff, along with members of the Texas Tech University and System Administration, wrote 11 articles in a special edition of the A-J.

The stories told of the accomplishments in academics over the years, the history of the campus, along with important figures in Tech Athletics.

County Commissioner Fiasco

Back in August, reporters Gabriel Monte and Alex Driggars reported on then-Precinct 4 Constable Tony Jackson and Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Corley not seeming to agree on how commissioners vehicles should be marked under Texas law or who is authorized to decide how the vehicles are inscribed.

The story: Squabble over Lubbock constable's truck wrap cost taxpayers small money, shows ongoing tiff

The tiff came to a climax in May when Corley intercepted Jackson's new county pickup truck before it was delivered to the constable and had it marked with a bright, neon-yellow stripe and large, blue letters. The bright decals covered both sides of the vehicle, the tailgate and the roof.

The A-J discovered the tiff cost $1,200 of taxpayers' money and if it was even legal on Jackson to do so without Corley's permission. Jackson would resign the following month.

The Future of Medicine in Rural Texas

In 2022, the A-J published a series of stories detailing the impact COVID-19 had on local and rural hospitals around West Texas and the evergrowing challenges the system faces.

This follow-up series this fall focused on the innovative ways the rural health care system — in particular through the help of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center - is answering the needs of rural Texas.

In this five-part series, the A-J dives into TTUHSC's use of drones to deliver medication and pick up samples around West Texas, using telemedicine for emergency medicine and children's mental health on top of the introduction of artificial intelligence.

The Great Plains Series

Reporter Brandi D. Addison takes a look at one of the most fragile ecosystems in the nation — the grasslands.

Part one of this in-depth series looks at the grasslands' history, their vitality to carbon sequestration and animals, and the challenges it faces in the 21st Century.

Part two looks at how changes in weather and climate are forcing the extinction of the biome, which is home to a diverse population of flora, fauna and animals.

Statewide battle over colleges' diversity initiatives reaches Texas Tech

After three months of talking to students, faculty and staff at Texas Tech, the A-J published its findings that some members of the campus community are feeling unsafe as Tech works towards compliance under Senate Bill 17 — disbanding diversity, equity and inclusion offices at public universities and colleges.

Students and staff at Texas Tech allege that the campus leadership is not being transparent with its decisions to the greater campus community and has remained low profile in return for financial gains — specifically, a piece of the $3.9 billion TUF fund, although Tech officials have stressed they value all members of the campus community and are working to abide by the law.

As S.B. 17 becomes law on Jan. 1, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal will continue to report on the impact the law will have along with various other projects and investigations in the works.

