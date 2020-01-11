These Are the 5 Iranian Leaders You Should Know About

Tensions between the United States and Iran seem to be deescalating again, but the countries clearly are still at loggerheads.

Much media attention has been focused in recent days on President Donald Trump and his national security team, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump ordered the U.S. drone strike in Iraq early Friday that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, 62, whom some commentators have called the second most powerful official in Iran.

In the wake of Suleimani’s death, here are five of the key figures in Iran’s Islamist regime to know about going forward.

1. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as supreme leader, is the top religious and political leader of Iran’s theocratic dictatorship.

Khamenei has held the top spot since 1989 and the death of Iran’s first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, challenging the policies of five American presidents.

The United States imposed sanctions on Khamenei and his associates last summer after Iran shot down a U.S. drone.

The second supreme leader since the Iranian Revolution in 1979 that overthrew Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, he was Iran’s president from 1981 to 1989.

Read the original article.