These 5 New Jersey cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality efforts

New Jersey cities scored above the national average in an annual evaluation of how inclusive cities are to LGBTQ+ people across the U.S., produced by the Human Rights Campaign and the Equality Federation.

The 12th Municipal Equality Index scored over 500 cities based on how inclusive local laws, policies and services are to LGBTQ+ people. The 12 cities surveyed in New Jersey averaged 86 out of 100 points, while the national average was 71.

Five New Jersey cities — Asbury Park, Hoboken, Jersey City, Montclair and Princeton — received perfect scores. They’re among a record-breaking 129 cities included in the index to receive the maximum 100 points.

Other included New Jersey cities scored at least 60 out of 100; Paterson earned the lowest score in the state, at 62, and Newark ranked three points higher.

The Municipal Equality Index scores the 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the U.S., the five largest municipalities in each state, and the homes of states’ two largest public universities. There were 75 municipalities selected because they have high proportions of same-sex couples, and 98 cities were chosen by Human Rights Campaign and Equality Federation state groups, members and supporters.

Wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

Although many cities scored straight As for inclusive laws and practices this year, the Human Rights Campaign also issued its first-ever National State of Emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans in June. Legislators across the country passed a record number of anti-LGBTQ+ laws this year, more than doubling last year’s number, the campaign’s website says.

With anti-LGBTQ+ bills “burning like fire across the nation,” local protections are crucial, said Brielle Winslow-Majette, Garden State Equality’s deputy director.

Elizabeth Schedl, executive director of Hudson Pride Center, hold onto the Transgender Pride Flag as it is hoisted up the flag pole. The Jersey City Mayor's office and the Mayor's LGBTQ+ Task Force raise the Transgender Pride Flag at a ceremony marking Trans Day of Visibility in Jersey City, NJ on Friday March 31, 2023.

“In 2023, the hate has been loud, and it’s continued to spew darkness. The time was now for not just LGBTQ people and not just allies but for people with power, for our city leaders to show up,” she said. “The index showed that although the hate is loud, love is even louder. It takes our local advocates for equality to stand up and keep pushing the needle forward.”

Points for local non-discrimination laws

The index evaluates municipalities’ non-discrimination laws, so areas that protect people from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation receive points. Cities also earn points for their public position on LGBTQ+ equality, pro-LGBTQ+ policy efforts and how local law enforcement engages with LGBTQ+ people and reports hate crimes.

Reports also examine municipalities’ performances as employers and how LGBTQ+ people are included in municipal services, such as whether a local government includes an LGBTQ+ liaison.

Harmonica Sunbeam reads to children during a launch party for Pride on the Page at Watchung Booksellers in Montclair, NJ on Thursday March 2, 2023. The event, thrown by Out Montclair Families, is to ensure LGBTQIA+ inclusive books are in schools, libraries and daycares.

Winslow-Majette said the index “shows our municipalities took the fight into their own hands in partnership with organizations and local advocates and they really provided LGBTQ city liaisons, provided support to trans communities, provided direct services to LGBTQ youth and continued to increase openly elected LGBTQ officials, which all help to combat the continued hate rhetoric and spewing of transphobia and rolling back of trans rights that we are seeing happening.”

A perfect score doesn’t mean everything is perfect, said Out Montclair Executive Director Peter Yacobellis. He was the first openly-LGBTQ+ elected official in Montclair before he resigned as councilor-at-large in October, and he stressed that “representation really does matter” in local government.

Photo of Peter Yacobellis, Montclair Councilor at Large and Founder of OutMontclair gay rights group at his home in Montclair.

“There’s still opportunity,” he said. The 535 municipalities in New Jersey "should look at this scorecard and say, ‘What could we be doing with our laws, our internal policies?’ That scorecard is really a guide. Keep striving for more.”

Winslow-Majette agreed that the work is not done.

“Although we’ve had a very successful movement despite all of the anti bills and hate and violence, there’s still a long road ahead," she said. "But the index shows that there is some light at the end of the tunnel.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New Jersey scores high in Human Rights Campaign LGBTQ+ equality report