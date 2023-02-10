5 juvenile students at Hartford magnet school ingest THC edible; 1 taken to hospital

Five students at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy were found to have ingested a THC edible on Friday, including one who was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at about 1:17 p.m. Friday, after receiving a report that a student had ingested a THC edible.

Upon arrival at the school at 53 Vernon St., the officers found that a total of 5 juvenile students had ingested the edibles, police said. EMS arrived on scene and evaluated the juveniles; one was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

The other juveniles refused transport and were released to the custody of their parents, police said. The investigation revealed that the edibles were brought in by one of the affected juveniles and shared with the others, police said As a result, one juvenile summons was issued, police said.