5 juveniles arrested in connection to vandalism, theft at Sculpture Space in Utica

Five children ages 8 to 11 have been arrested in connection to vandalism this weekend at Sculpture Space on Gates Road in Utica, according to a release from the Utica Police Department.

Utica police reported the arts nonprofit was broken into sometime between this past Friday and Sunday.

In a statement online, the nonprofit said tools and other items at the studio, including paint, torches and sledge hammers, were used to destroy portions of the studio and items inside. All exterior and interior windows were smashed; items including computers, archival documents, kitchenware and furniture were damaged or destroyed; the bathrooms and hallway were flooded and several donated pieces for a charity art auction were destroyed, the statement said.

"Although this tragedy is a severe setback to Sculpture Space especially on the cusp of our annual CHAIRity Art Auction and Launch Party, the Board and leadership are determined to move forward with the important launch and auction event," the statement said, referencing the upcoming charity auction on Sept. 24.

Utica police reported several hundred dollars, antique bicycles and other items were stolen. On Sunday, police were dispatched to an autobody shop on Oriskany Street for several juveniles throwing rocks at cars in the lot. Several antique bicycles were around the cars, and the juveniles had paint on their shoes matching what was spilled at Sculpture Space, the release from Utica police said.

Following an investigation, police charged five juveniles with third-degree felony burglary, as well as petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley said. They were additionally charged with criminal possession of stolen property for the bicycles found at the repair shop, and fourth-degree criminal mischief for the incident at the autobody shop; both charges are misdemeanors.

Due to their ages their identities are not being released, and their cases will proceed with the Oneida County Probation Department under state juvenile justice statutes, the release said.

Story continues

No other suspects and no motive has been determined at this time, Curley said.

To cover the cost of the vandalism, Sculpture Space has launched a "Vandalism Recovery Fund" online.

Police and crime:Historic buyback event in Utica brings in nearly 300 guns, including 177 'ghost guns'

Public safety:Driver shot after road rage incident in Forestport, New York State Police say

"We urgently ask all who can to give to this new fund as soon as possible so that we may be fully operational by the CHAIRity launch party," their statement said.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica Sculpture Space vandalism results in 5 juveniles charged