5 juveniles attacked woman at T station, dumped her groceries, hurled food in her face, police say

Five juveniles attacked a woman at an MBTA station Thursday afternoon, dumping her bag of groceries and hurling food in her face in a random assault, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an incident at Broadway Station in Boston around 4 p.m. found a woman suffering from facial injuries, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the juveniles in question approached the victim, dumped her grocery bags on the ground, and then started throwing items that she had purchased at her face and head.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on the severity of her injuries.

The suspects, who haven’t been identified, are said to have fled the scene following the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Transit police detectives.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

