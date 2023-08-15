WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Five juveniles hardly make a flash mob like the ones seen looting California stores, but they can be a nuisance just the same.

West Lafayette police were waiting Monday night for the five suspected thieves as they came out of the West Side Walmart.

Store loss prevention called police about 8:35 p.m. Monday to report that five juveniles were inside the store, putting on clothes and stuffing clothing into bags, according to West Lafayette police. Walmart's loss prevention staff believed that the juveniles planned to bolt from the store without paying for the merchandise.

Sure enough, that's what they did, police said.

When the five left the store without paying, West Lafayette officers were waiting, police said.

Four of the juveniles — a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl — stopped when officers told them to, according to police.

A 13-year-old boy, however, took off running, police said. He was soon caught.

Police called the mothers of the four who stopped when ordered to by officers. They were released to their parents, police said. However, their cases will be sent to juvenile probation for possible charges on suspicion of misdemeanor theft, police said.

The boy who ran was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of misdemeanor theft and resisting law enforcement, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 5 juveniles failed in shoplifting spree at Walmart